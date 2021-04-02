All results of the first day

Pumas 7’s is participating in Dubai Seven, In the face of what will be Tokyo Olympics 2021. The Argentine team is part of the red group with Canada, Japan and Uganda, While they will be in the blue group Spain, Chile, France and Kenya.

The debut for Albiceleste was with a smile at dawn on Friday from 3.58 for Argentina against Uganda. The team, led by Santiago Gómez Cora, achieved a victory with a score of 38 to 14. Then it will be the second match Against Japan from 8.00While the last meeting will be held on the day of 10.34 am against Canada.



The team led by Santiago Gómez Cora, another champion of two tournaments in Madrid, will also be present at the second tournament in Dubai, which will be held between April 8 and 9.

Los Pumas 7 team for Dubai: Santiago Alvarez (CAP), Lautaro Bazan Feliz, Lucio Centi, Joaquin de la Vega, Philippe del Meester, Rodrigo Echart, Luciano Gonzalez Rizzoni, Rodrigo Isgro, Fernando Luna, Santiago Marie, Ignacio Mendi, Marcos Monzoni. Gaston Revol, Franco Sabato and German Scholes.