Amber Heard refused to win millions of dollars in Pirates of the Caribbean 5 during her divorce from Johnny Depp.

Not long ago we told you that Johnny Depp He demanded that “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” be changed so that Jack Sparrow would not have to confront a malevolent female. Now it’s time to go back to the movie that was released five years ago because some leaks from the trial that pitted Depp against Amber Heard revealed that She refused to take half of the actor’s salary in the Disney-produced movie.

I heard a sudden decision

It all boils down to Depp doing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales while he was still married to Heard, so… she was right half of your earnings. Taking into account that It is estimated that That the actor earned 55 million for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and this commented That it would cost 90 million to return it to “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, it is reasonable to believe that for the fifth installment, he paid an unknown amount between 55 and 90.

in this way, Heard would have earned more for a movie she wasn’t in than for her entire acting career.His current fortune is estimated at $8 million, having earned $2 million Aquaman 2– For the first time he won a million – and that’s known, the role for which he got the most. also, calculated That between 2013 and 2019, the peak years of his career, he had a total earnings of $10 million.

The Massive nomination Among the documents that could not be included in the recent trial include several letters from Heard’s attorneys asking her to reconsider this decision, which led to an email from her legal representatives saying she was “It’s incredibly true in his word that it’s not about money“. It looks commendableBut things change a little when we remember who lied About his donation to charity of $7 million he finally got in his divorce settlement.

I have said that, Heard may now regret this decisionWell, she was ordered to pay Deep-Ay over $10 million, and that the actor was also sentenced, but in his case only $2 million, money that could have come from there. Of course, everything indicates that the legal battle is far from over and that there will be all the appeals that the legal system of the United States allows.