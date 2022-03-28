America Ferrera starring opposite Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’

This content was published on Feb 10 2022 – 01:56

Los Angeles (USA), February 9 (EFE). Actress America Ferrera will star alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Warner Bros movie about the famous Barbie doll.

The American translator of Honduran origin is known in Hollywood for series such as “Ugly Betty” (Golden Globe and Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy) and “Superstore” (“Superstore”), as well as films such as “Real women have curves” (“Real women have their curves”). Curves”) (2002), with which he rose to fame.

The role of Ferreira, who will also make her debut this year as a filmmaker with “I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” (“I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”), is unknown.

The Barbie project will be directed by Greta Gerwig, three-time Academy Award nominee for “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (“Little Women” (2019).

Gerwig wrote the screenplay for the film with her co-director Noah Baumbach, although plot details are unknown.

About the heroes, Robbie will be Barbie and Gosling will play Ken.

The idea of ​​filming a movie about Barbie has been in development in Hollywood for years and, above all, has been linked to Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel, the manufacturer of the Barbie doll, for the release.

Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were about to take on the title role, which was supposed to be the role of a woman who lives in Barbieland and has been kicked out of this world for not being perfect enough.

Subsequently, the studio postponed the film’s premiere from August 2018 to May 2020 and finally moved to Warner Bros. , which hopes to finish filming this year and release in 2023. EFE

