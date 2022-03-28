Netflix announces actor to play legendary pirate Shanks in One Piece

United State.- As production continues on the live action series One pieceAnd the Netflix British actor has officially enlisted Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South, Yellow Vests) for a star next to Inaki Godoy The next adaptation of the long-running anime series.

Gadiot will play the legendary captain of the red-haired pirate crew shank, Known as one of the Four Emperors in the New World. In the original manga and anime, Shanks served as a role model for a young man. Luffy.

Netflix series One Piece will star Inaki Godoy Luffy, Makino how Rorona Zoro, Emily Rudd how Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson how Usopp And the Taz Skylar like Sanji. Includes additional cast Morgan Davis como Kobe, Elijah Izorel Paulino how Alveda, Aidan Scott how Helmeppo, Jeff Ward how Buggy, McKinley Belcher III how Arlong And the Vincent Reagan how Garb.

Based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name by Ichiro Odathe story follows monkey d luffy, Leader straw hat pirates, Who gets the powers to turn his body into rubber after eating a? Evil fruit. He roams a fantasy world of exotic islands and vast oceans in search of the legendary treasure known as “One Piece” to become the next Pirate King.

The live action series from One Piece was written and produced by Stephen Maeda (X files) And the Matt Owens, Agents of SHIELD With Maeda as a show. Executive Producers Marty Adelstein And the Becky Clements From Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Cowboy Bebop) Together with the original manga author Ichiro Oda.