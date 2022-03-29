Three years later, Rwanda opens the border with Uganda

24 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Rwanda Friday announced the reopening of its office wild border With Uganda on January 31 after a three-year shutdown, in a sign of a thaw in strained relations between these two African neighbors.

The move, which was announced in a government statement, follows a visit by the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, General Muhuzi Kainirugaba, to Kigali last weekend.

In their meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, both called for the “restore” of bilateral relations.

“Following General Muhuzi Kaynerugaba’s visit to Rwanda (…) on January 22, the Rwandan government took into account that there is a process in place to resolve the issues raised by Rwanda, as well as the Ugandan government’s commitments to remove remaining obstacles,” the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statment.

“The government is proceeding to inform the public that the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda will be reopened from January 31,” the ministry added.

Rwanda abruptly closed this crossing in February 2019, in the context of heightened tension in which Kigali accused its neighbors of kidnapping its own citizens and supporting rebels who want to overthrow Kagame. Moaaz

More Stories

Netflix announces actor to play legendary pirate Shanks in One Piece

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

America Ferrera starring opposite Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

“Qué despadre” humorously reflects the crisis of the 1940s

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Bad Vegan is a true crime documentary series that you must watch on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“The Squid Game” and new details about the second season on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Spanish and Latin American cinema choose awards at the Berlinale

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

1000 foreign buyers are looking for business in the country | Finance | Economie

23 mins ago Mia Thompson

Three years later, Rwanda opens the border with Uganda

24 mins ago Cynthia Porter

El Clásico travels to 50 countries thanks to over 90 different activities

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Download WhatsApp Plus 2022, these are the functions it provides

28 mins ago Leo Adkins

Joe Biden Doesn’t Back Down On Saying Vladimir Putin ‘Can’t Stay in Power’

32 mins ago Cedric Manwaring