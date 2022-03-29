Netflix Explained: The Dead Don’t Die: What Happened, Cast, Characters, Trailer and More Details About the Movie, Top Streaming, Video

Spoiler alert! Horror and satire movie “The dead don’t dieIt tells the story of three police officers in a quiet town in the United States who battle undead creatures, who rise from the dead and begin to terrorize the citizens. Bill Murray, Adam Driver And the Tilda Swinton, who are trying to protect the citizens from eating zombies alive, who are drawn to what they want before they die. Selena Gomez will play Zoe. Without a doubt, a comedy with a touch of great horror. Find out with us part of the plot and the end of this movie.

The dead never die, explain the end

With a sense of humor and a touch of classic horror that a cult film might have,”The dead don’t dieIt depicts the story of three bailiffs trying to protect their hometown of Centerville, Pennsylvania, from the sudden arrival of a horde of zombies. It all happened when planet Earth underwent some changes after falling off its axis, generating a series of strange phenomena.

One of them lies in the town cemetery, two bodies came out of their graves and began to attack the inhabitants of the area, but when they came to the cafeteria, seeing coffee, they suddenly stopped, drank some of it, and then left. As if nothing had happened except that they died. Meanwhile, in the city, zombies are attacking the residents, who in turn restore life and become zombies, but there are small details, they are looking for what they loved when they were alive. Nothing makes sense, most of the villagers have already turned into undead, while the others are finished Cliff, Rooney and Zeldawho found the answer in how to actually kill them.

In an attempt to save herself and escape, Zelda is surrounded by zombies, but just when she thought she would become one of them, she was saved by the unserious appearance of UFOs. seeing this, Cliff and Rooney They go out to fight, allowing themselves to insinuate that they are dying in their fight. The film ends with the hermit Bob trying to save his life hiding in the woods, and bemoaning that they are all really zombies, and only care about their own need for things rather than others, so the world is a “rotten place”, giving a clear analogy to what we live in today. Are we dead in life?

Who are the actors and actresses? “The dead never die”?

Bill Murray

Adam Driver

Tilda Swinton

Selena Gomez

Chloe Sevigny

Steve Buscemi

How and where do you see “the dead never die”?

As I expected above, if you haven’t seen this movie yet, take a little tour of Netflix to see “The dead don’t die”, available in the March catalog for Baladna and others on the platform, where the 2019 satirical horror film premiered Tuesday March 22 2022.