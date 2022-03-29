Netflix Explained: The Dead Don’t Die: What Happened, Cast, Characters, Trailer and More Details About the Movie, Top Streaming, Video

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Spoiler alert! Horror and satire movie “The dead don’t dieIt tells the story of three police officers in a quiet town in the United States who battle undead creatures, who rise from the dead and begin to terrorize the citizens. Bill Murray, Adam Driver And the Tilda Swinton, who are trying to protect the citizens from eating zombies alive, who are drawn to what they want before they die. Selena Gomez will play Zoe. Without a doubt, a comedy with a touch of great horror. Find out with us part of the plot and the end of this movie.

