America is preparing to play against Chelsea and Manchester City, but “the important thing is Tijuana,” DT confirmed.

America He is preparing to face a series of friendly matches with European powers as rivals. After the victory that was achieved over Diablos de Toluca in the match against the third day of Opening 2022 of Liga MXthe Eagles will travel to the United States to face Chelsea and Manchester CityBoth are leading clubs in the Premier League and in tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League.

Duels were agreed for a few months, so the azulcremas calendar had to be adjusted for the third date of the local tournament (they brought the match against Toluca). Then it is the team that leads Ferdinand Ortiz He will be able to appear next Saturday, July 16 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, to face blues.

Four days later, the opponent will be Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but with the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as the stage. Three days later, America set the match against Xolos from Tijuana From the fourth day. Following Liga MX commitment, the Eagles will return to US soil to face off Real Madrid in San Francisco, California.

Finally, Coapa players will return to Mexico City to play at home against them Lion Already in due five of the tournament at the end of July. Thus, the team will have a workload of five matches in a 15-day period, with duels every three days. This is that Tano Ortiz announced player rotations to meet commitments with a league preference.

“In principle, when we set goals, The main thing is periodicThese matches where we will face great teams make us proud as an institution, but The players know that the important thing is Tijuana. Regarding the players, I have a team that is very committed to the ideas that we have as a coaching staff and no matter what name is on the field of play, they have shown it (a good performance), ”said the coach after winning against Toluca.

America achieved only their first win this season against the Mexicans with a last-minute goal from Paraguay Richard Sanchez at the Azteca Stadium. Although the start of Apertura 2022 was complicated, with a home win and the three points, the team climbed seven places in the table (it is sixth provisionally) in the absence of development throughout the day.

“The target now is TijuanaBut there are friendlies ahead, so those who haven’t played will have a chance to prove to me that I have to make a better choice in Tijuana. They are friendly matches, arranged by the club in advance, we play them like every friendly match, and we have the team ready to play on the weekend and during the week, I’ll take turns and see who can do the best part‘, has been added Tano.

