AMLO rejects international report on corruption – El Sol de México

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Zoom out results World Justice Project (WJP) which ranks Mexico among the worst rated in terms of corruption.

According to the latest report of this independent international organization, which annually conducts an analysis of the strengthening rules of law In the world, refers to that Mexico, in terms of corruption, it ranks 135th out of 139 countries evaluated, only lower than countries like Uganda, Cameroon, Cambodia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

➡️ Rosario Robles wins protection, and can be released

Given this, chief Lopez Obrador He made his classic phrase “I have other data” and said, “I can guarantee it in Mexico There is no longer corruption That it was there recently and people perceive it that way too, according to our data, to be honest.”

stressed that the bad Mexico Rating “Depends on the source” for Information And you had to see what people thought.

The President took the opportunity to accuse him earlier ofinsulators received it bribes He added that there “couldn’t” be more corruption Now than before.

➡️ AMLO confirms that he will not protect his brother Pío by investigating him

The president endorsed his statement with a pre-made graph Confidence levels Federal government, which indicates that during the period from November to December 2020, the federal government had the highest confidence index within government economic units, an improvement of 35.9 percentage points in this area.

AMLO And he confirmed in another graph that the social confidence in the authorities, during the month of September of this year, gives the navy a high degree of confidence with 88.5 points and the army with 85.7 points. while the National Guard He has 77.7. Points, according to data provided by the president, based on the latest opinion poll INEGIHowever, it should be noted that the president did not focus on the issue of perception of corruption, but rather on trust.

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant feedback in your email

More Stories

LA Make Hay: Can the Lakers Profit from Irving’s Absence for the Nets?

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Moriviví giant, invasive to fight because of its impact on ecosystems

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

FIFA will investigate attacks against Tre in El Salvador

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Pulisic is still unable to recover from the injury he suffered in the match against Honduras

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The unusual reaction of Cesar Luis Menotti when he met Jorge Campos

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Argentina women vs Canada XI, female potential, match predictions, live broadcast, weather forecast and report release

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Conclusions of the Fourth Meeting of Ancestral Medicine of Abia Yala

50 mins ago Mia Thompson

AMLO rejects international report on corruption – El Sol de México

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

They found evidence that the Earth “tilted” to one side 84 million years ago

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

Transformers Optimus Prime causing problems in Cusco, Peru

55 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

New requirements for entering the United States as a tourist | USA | USA nnda-nnlt | Globalism

57 mins ago Leland Griffith