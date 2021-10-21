What was Julio Grondona’s plan for Mexico to join CONMEBOL

Julio Grondona left an indelible legacy in Argentine football (Photo: Tony Gomez)

Giulio Grondona He is remembered as one of the most controversial leaders in Argentine football and within CONMEBOL. Alberto de la Torre, who was the head Mexican Football Federation (FMF) And talk to the hero of these meetings ESPN Since time ago, the information he contributed to the Sports Network is now supported by the same medium with the various former presidents of the university. FMF, first-class executives in CONCACAF.

According to de la Torre, negotiations could take place between Grondona and the President of CONMEBOL so that he could tricolor You will be part of the South American organization.

“They really want Mexico to be involved, from the World Cup qualifying rounds, to keeping us in the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores. Everything they reported is true,” the former Mexican manager said.

Alberto de la Torre He also noted that they “not only want Mexico in CONMEBOL, but all of North America,” he said.

Julio Grondona has been at the helm of the Argentine Football Association for 35 years (FotoBaires)

“(Grondona) felt it was like expanding his empire. They knew that affiliates would offer very competitive clubs and teams, with highly rated sponsors and TV stations. It was a win for everyone.”

“Only some team owners, the strongest in Mexican football, and almost everyone agreed. I won’t tell you who he is and who is not.”

“The few who did not agree, it was because they were worried about the company that owns those clubs, a TV station. They knew that these broadcasting rights would be very complicated,” said de la Torre.

Grondona’s strength was great. He got what he wanted, and FIFA gave him the go-ahead. A few hours later, Sepp Blatter said ‘no’ to him, the Liga MX team owners agreed. However, Alberto stressed that CONCACAF bidder.

The Argentine leader had great power within FIFA due to his closeness to Josep Blatter, former FIFA President (FotoBaires)

“Let’s remember that CONCACAF had a lot of weight within FIFA,” he added.

The former Mexican manager confirmed this Guillermo Cañedo White He was one of the Mexican football managers at the time who was vehemently opposed to changing the federation due to his attempt to strengthen CONCACAF.

“Guillermo Cañedo White, remember that he wanted to strengthen himself in CONCACAF and be president.”

Later, de la Torre reported that Jack Warner and Chuck Blazer launched a counterattack by CONCACAF to bring those responsible for the region to the waist for wanting to make a change.

Jack Warner was president of CONCACAF from 1990 to 2011. The United States accused him of cyber fraud, organized crime and money laundering (Photo: JOSEP LAGO / AFP)

Said another of the Mexican football leaders who asked not to be identified ESPN.

If the change was made, various factors would have hurt CONCACAF That would lead them to try to make the area alive without the force that Mexico And United State They inject it.

1. If Mexico and the United States join South America, CONMEBOL will get two more passes to the World Cup and CONCACAF will withdraw those two places.

2. Mexico is the main promoter of animation in the CONCACAF tournaments and has become the main financial source in the region.

3. Mexico allowed major contracts with TV and sponsorship stations.

4. CONCACAF will have to withdraw its luxury offices in New York and bring it to Central America.

Chuck Blazer was FIFA Secretary General from 1996 to 2013. He was accused of widespread fraud during his time in CONCACAF (Photo: AFP)

“Yes, it was a pity that this opportunity was lost, because we let and negotiations were going well,” he recalls. “Yayo” de la Torre.

In the end, the FIFA It also ended up recommending, by Institutional Health and the Football Unit, that the ranking not be changed.

