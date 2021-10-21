Cody Bellinger brings life to the Dodgers

Cody Bellinger The score tied with Homer’s RBI by three sets and Mocky Pets He doubled the RBI – also in the eighth game – for Dodgers will outperform Atlanta Braves (6-5) who saw their edge to 2-1 in excitement Championship Series from National League.

change location to Dodger Stadium It did not change the scene of a battle that was very exciting and even. So far, the three matches in the last round of the team that led to victory have been decided. Worth the confrontation between the teams fighting for a ticket to World Championship.

The Dodgers They were five teams from their 3-0 down, almost always irreversible, when Bellinger found a throw from bowler Luke Jackson, with two strokes, and sent the ball into the right field flag.

This sparked the party among the spectators who began waving towels to cheer their team. Some had left a little earlier, when Los Angeles trailed 5-2. The defeats he suffered in Atlanta damaged the illusions of champions fans in North America Big leagues.

Next, he picked Chris Taylor, stole second place, and advanced to third on the ground, where Matt Petty retired. Bates followed him with double Jesse Chavez between the right and center squares. It was the decisive blow.

The fourth match will be held tomorrow Dodger Stadium. Mexican Julio Urreas It will be open to locals.

