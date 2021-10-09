Amoranth, the famous ASMR streamer, has been banned for the fifth time from Twitch

Editorial: the games / Facebook social networking site / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord / Forums / cable

Amouranth is one of the most popular and controversial live streaming players Twitch. The clearest proof of this is that he was banned from the platform for the fifth time during the broadcast to thousands of viewers.

The thing is, on the afternoon of October 8, 2021, Aouranth was banned from Twitch. This is the fifth time this partner level operator has been suspended from the platform as they perform live shows almost every day.

At the moment, it is not known why Aouranth was suspended from Twitch and it seems difficult to get the answer at some point. We say that because Twitch is often opaque about these things and Amouranth is unlikely to decide to publicize the reasons.

In case you missed it: Twitch: Only 3% of the winners are women

It is also unknown how long Aouranth will be banned from Twitch. On previous occasions, it was only suspended for 1 or 3 days, so it is possible that we will see it again on the streaming platform in a matter of days.

This is how Amouranth reacted to his ban

Faced with this situation, what the hell did Amouranth do? Tweet her claiming to be commenting from everywhere with a sad face emoji and a picture of her. Without a doubt, this is a way to approach it with humor, especially since the tweet caused thousands of reactions.

Discover: Both Ibai and Auronplay advise not to drop out of school to pursue the dream of becoming a washing machine

What do you think about blocking the fifth Amouranth? Do you think the platform rules are well implemented? Tell us in the comments.

Continued this link For more news related to the world of Twitch.

Related video: Twitch hacked and everything cleared