AMP: Over 120 killed by floods triggered by heavy rains in Rwanda – Community

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

At least six people were killed in a landslide in Uganda

At least 127 people have died from floods in Rwanda caused by heavy rains in recent hours, which also left six dead in Uganda, according to an official balance confirmed by the presidency.

Rwanda’s Western Province Governor, François Haptigiko, said at least 95 people were killed in the area and noted that the floods left many injured and destroyed homes in the towns of Karungi, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Rubavu and. Rutsero, according to the Rwandan newspaper “New Times”.

The presidency confirmed evacuations of residents of some of the worst affected areas. “The relevant institutions are in constant contact to coordinate all required interventions,” said Paul Kagame’s office, which thanked the victims for their cooperation.

The president himself expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the storm victims. “We will do everything we can to deal with this difficult situation. I am personally following the response,” the president said on Twitter.

The Rwandan police said on their Twitter account that the roads linking Mukamira, Ngororero, Rubavu and Rutsero were cut off due to the rain.

For their part, at least six people died due to a landslide caused by torrential rains in Uganda’s Kisoro district, according to the Daily Monitor. Murora District Inspector Hadard Nkunzimana confirmed that “all the bodies have been recovered”.

AMP: Over 120 killed by floods triggered by heavy rains in Rwanda – Community

