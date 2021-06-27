An inspiring story with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o

The Queen of Katwe a Biography From Walt Disney Pictures, tells the true story of Ugandan chess champion Fiona Mutesiwith who She is only 11 years old, and she has already emerged as the best in her country. Despite the difficulties she faced in her life, the young girl dared to dream of one day becoming a wonderful lady in the game she was so passionate about.

The director of this visual biography, Mira Nair, stars David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o.

Narration is based on Tim Crowthers novelWhich bears the same movie name and narrates date of overcoming Fiona. she is an orphan She is a woman and a citizen of a marginalized country. But has a dream They will face all adversities to make it real.

David Oyelowo plays the missionary who changes the life of Phiona, her mother, Lupita Nyong’o.

only three years Fiona loses her father to the AIDS epidemic; Years later, his sister also died of the same disease. s Fiona herself, at the age of eight, is on the verge of succumbing to malaria.

David Oyelowo is Robert Katende and Madina Nalwanga plays young Phiona Mutesi.

In a moment of desperation, a girl searches for food for her little brother on the streets of her hometown of Katwi. see her Robert Kattende, the missionary who offers you a bowl of oatmeal. As he called her To learn chess.

That gesture from Katende Changing Fiona’s Life. By the time you become The first person from Uganda to become the world champion in the game.

Fiona became Uganda’s first female chess champion.

This powerful story of survival and victory over adversity traits Madina Nalwanga as Phiona David Oyelowo as Robert Katende. Very important is the role Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Nako Harriet, Fiona’s mother.

The Disney movie It shows us that the family and community support the girl received gave her the strength she needed, even in poverty in an African country, to realize her dreams. Their fight becomes a motto.

The real Robert Katende and Fiona Mutesi attended the premiere of “The Queen of Katwe”.

Fiona Mutesi, now 21 years old, She wants to become the first Ugandan woman to become a senior lady.

Technical information

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Directed by: Mira Nair

Starring: Madina Naluanga, David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o

Available languages: English (original language) and Spanish (subtitled and dubbed)

recommend for Movie lovers like cold rune s Miracle

The Queen of Katwe Available in