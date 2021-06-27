Three Romantic Comedies for a Weekend on Netflix

Winter restrictions and pandemics are the perfect solution to a Netflix marathon. Romantic comedies are classic in the plot of the genre. It is a sub-genre of comedy, in which two people, usually in an unusual encounter, flirt with each other, but despite the apparent attraction to the audience, they are not romantically involved in some kind of internal factor or hindrance. external. Here we leave you three films that will definitely not allow you to move from the side of the screen.

crazy stupid love

Written by Dan Fogelman and starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone, the film was released in the United States on July 29, 2011 and in Spain on October 7 of the same year. Crazy, Stupid, Love debuted at number five at the US box office, grossing $19.1 million in its opening weekend. The film managed to gross more than 84 million dollars in the United States. It tells the story of a 40-year-old divorcee who is looking to date again.

Related news

suggestion or offer

This movie stars Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. She is a Canadian book editor and he is her assistant (aspiring writer). When his visa is about to expire, his boss tells him that he must return to Canada to regularize his status. In view of this, it comes to mind that he is related to his assistant and that they will soon marry. This prompts them to travel to Alaska to meet their families, who practically own the city, and through funny situations they begin to fall in love. It is a light and entertaining movie.

I can certainly

It is a 2008 romantic comedy film directed by Adam Brooks and starring Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, and Abigail Breslin. It tells the story of a father (Ryan Reynolds) with his young daughter. He tells the story of how he met his mother. There are three women whose father changed his name so that the daughter could guess her mother. At the end of the story and her mother’s discovery, the girl realizes that her father still loves one of them. It is a very romantic and fun movie.