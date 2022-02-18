An interesting series of a mother and a town that is hiding something – Publimetro Chile

46 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix has given “stick to the cat” with adaptations of literary phenomena. It was a case of “things to be cleaned (maid, in English), ‘by my window’ a few weeks ago, and now he’ll try to replicate the success with ‘Do you know who it is?'” ‘, an interesting series of suspense.

Based on a homonymous novel written by Karen Slaughter, the new Netflix series arriving in early March, stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Bardeen, David Wenham, Amari Hardwicke, Joe Dempsey s Jacob Scipio.

The series is an ode to the classic production of mystery and suspense, set in a mountainous lost town in Georgia, United States.

There is an assault where lThirty-year-old Andy Oliver (Tony Collette) is rescued by his mother, Laura (Bella Heathcote). With a martial attack that no one knew she had, it would have unforeseen consequences, she would lead her to Embark on a perilous journey across the United States It takes her to the darkest and most secretive side of her family.

Thus begins the investigation as young Oliver discovers his mother’s dark past, which will be the starting point for a series of productions by the producers of “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”.

“Do you know who he is?” It will premiere on March 4th on Netflix.

Check out the trailer here

More Stories

Netflix: The movie that premiered in 2003 without much success and now has broken on the platform | Chronicle

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Jesus Calleja and Pablo Alboran travel to Uganda in Quattro

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

They have denounced Netflix for romanticizing Anna Sorokin’s life!

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

“We’re Not Talking About Bruno (No seh habla de bruno)” Still Fixed On US Music Charts | music | entertainment

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The real story behind the Netflix series

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

WTO: High shipping fees helped boost trade in services in the third quarter of 2021

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

G7 report warns of “systemic challenges” in the global economy

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

An interesting series of a mother and a town that is hiding something – Publimetro Chile

46 mins ago Cynthia Porter

3M Mtra is recognized by the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi. Blanca Zamora as one of the “25 Women in Latin American Science”

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Michael Morales and Emiliano Linares return to training in Mexico | Other sports | Sports

48 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp trick | The trick to put WhatsApp in “Ghost Mode” | sports game

49 mins ago Leo Adkins