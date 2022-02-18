An interesting series of a mother and a town that is hiding something – Publimetro Chile

Netflix has given “stick to the cat” with adaptations of literary phenomena. It was a case of “things to be cleaned (maid, in English), ‘by my window’ a few weeks ago, and now he’ll try to replicate the success with ‘Do you know who it is?'” ‘, an interesting series of suspense.

Based on a homonymous novel written by Karen Slaughter, the new Netflix series arriving in early March, stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Bardeen, David Wenham, Amari Hardwicke, Joe Dempsey s Jacob Scipio.

The series is an ode to the classic production of mystery and suspense, set in a mountainous lost town in Georgia, United States.

There is an assault where lThirty-year-old Andy Oliver (Tony Collette) is rescued by his mother, Laura (Bella Heathcote). With a martial attack that no one knew she had, it would have unforeseen consequences, she would lead her to Embark on a perilous journey across the United States It takes her to the darkest and most secretive side of her family.

Thus begins the investigation as young Oliver discovers his mother’s dark past, which will be the starting point for a series of productions by the producers of “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”.

“Do you know who he is?” It will premiere on March 4th on Netflix.

