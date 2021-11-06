An unreleased video of Jaime Camil described as Vicente Fernandez being unveiled for the NETFLIX series

High expectations caused Series from Netflix About Don Vicente FernandezAnd the thing the audience had been waiting for, without a doubt, was to see what it looked like Features Jaime Camille How do “The Charro of Huentitán“Because she caused something great to happen controversy when ad The name of the actor who will explain.

Now in Ventaneando, I showed a Unpublished video where you can see Sentences in character”SHINTwhen he was on his way to the site. in bliss Description You can see that it uses a file clothes Who mentions the singer during decade subordinate 70.

At that time, the regional Mexican music interpreter was already wearing his famous outfit long sideburnsIn addition to wearing light pants camp, with T-shirts and jackets in strong colors. While Jaime Camille The reporter who was at the scene has been arrested formulations For the actor about how he feels when he incarnates Vicente Fernandez: “It is a great honor”, She said.

When will the Vicente Fernández series be launched?

The Series subordinate ‘Charo de HuentitanProduced by Caracol Televisión and directed by Colombian Dago García, who produced El Señor de los Cielos in 2013, although date from the first show, is expected to arrive Netflix At the end of 2022.

rumored to have said vitality It will include 36 episodes recorded at locations in Mexican cities, such as Hidalgo, Mexico City and Guadalajara, as well as in the United States.

