Cobra Kai: Two Netflix series heroes are dating in real life

With so many talented stars on the cast, Cobra Kai has fans wondering if some of the main characters are a real-life couple and the answer might surprise them.

November 06, 2021 8:28 PM

Following her Emmy nominations earlier this year, Cobra Kai Back in the race for awards as it earned three nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Cobra Kai is a Netflix original series that premiered on May 2, 2018 and is part of The Karate Kid franchise.

Cobra Kai: The series featured a group of new guys

People’s Choice Awards Nominations for Cobra Kai It illustrates the strong positive reception the series has received throughout its three seasons. Nostalgic for older fans of The Karate Kid and the eternal rivalry between Johnny and Daniel, the series also appeals to a younger generation through its effective use of teen comedy and drama.

Follow the series Daniel Larseau (Ralph Macchio) And Johnny Lawrence (William Zapka) 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Championship, as their feud continues and spreads to the next generation. After all, thanks to Netflix’s loyal influence, Cobra Kai has become one of the best shows in America in 2020, having moved from YouTube Red after two seasons.

In addition to bringing back the Karate Kid stars, including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, Cobra Kai has also brought a new generation of actors to the dojo. In particular, the actor Xolo Maridueña He plays Miguel Diaz, after appearing in the TV series Parenthood.

Cobra Kai: Xolo Maridueña and Hannah Kepple in their private lives

While Xolo Maridueña was not alive, the original Karate Kid films took the world by storm, and the young actor is arguably the heart of Cobra Kai. Maridueña plays Miguel in the series, Johnny’s dojo’s best student, who has taken refuge there to escape his troubles on the street.