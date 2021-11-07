“It’s not wrong, but it’s wrong,” Garcia Velches says of the Global Corruption Index. tumble in the networks

MEXICO CITY (apro). “The peak of fake news, it’s not wrong, but it’s not true,” said Ana Elizabeth García Filches, responsible for the Who’s Who in Lies of the Week section, referring to the report of the NGO Global Justice Project, which places Mexico among the countries that do not Corruption levels are still high.

“Through a complex network of collaborations with various figures in public life, the Global Justice Project has been able to open up spaces for leading forums, debates and tables of analysis to spread the idea that Mexico is a failed state,” he said.

For this reason, he said, the organization “invented” an index to publish in Mexico and attack President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which he described as a “process” in which a “small group” of analysts, businessmen and employer organizations, academics and NGOs designated as opposition, participate to the current federal government.

“The next story, the climax of fake news, is not wrong, but it is not true, about how an index was invented and published so that it would be believed to be true. Here we will tell you how an American organization positioned Mexico as one of the most corrupt countries and how the publication of this qualification was used to attack the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It was a complete process.”

Rule of Law Index

At the morning conference, Garcia Felches reported that the Global Justice Project organization published its Rule of Law Index for Mexico 2020-2021 two weeks ago, indicating that Mexico appears among the five most corrupt countries in the world, preceded by Uganda, Cameroon, Cambodia and Congo.

The report places Mexico 135th out of 139 countries evaluated. In Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico appears last. From that moment on, they did not stop spreading in the media and social networks, repeating statements of corruption with the slightest provocation, citing commentators, professionals, analysts, academics, journalists and opponents.

After that, he said, Mexico’s Rule of Law Index is sponsored by the Global Justice Project, an American organization founded in 2006 by attorney and businessman William Horlick, who for nearly 25 years has been, in his words, Microsoft’s lead legal advisor “in controversies different world.”

Among the collaborators of the Global Justice Project are members from Coparmex, Transparencia Mexicana, IMCO, México Evalúa, Universidad Anáhuac, Escuela Libre de Derecho, Cinépolis and Proyecto México Posible.

Among the specialists who helped conceptualize and detail the Rule of Law Index in Mexico “we can note such personalities as Edna Jaime, of Mexico Ivaloa; Juan Bardenas of the IMO and director of Reforma newspaper; and Ana Laura Magaloni, of CIDE”, stated Garcia Velches.

He also emphasized the fact that Mexico’s Global Justice Project supports various organizations, such as México Evalúa, Causa en Común, Red Quinto Poder and even institutions such as the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch.

The federal official said the Global Justice Project, which has offices in Washington, Seattle, Singapore and Mexico, presents itself as a nonprofit organization and has the support of 21 strategic allies.

“Thus, the opinion study that places Mexico as one of the five most corrupt countries funded by an American organization, and the specialists consulted are primarily anti-government,” said Felches.

He then explained that Mexico’s rule of law index had been developed for three years, “coincidentally” around the same time that López Obrador became president.

“The most scandalous truth”

In 2018, the Global Justice Project evaluated 133 countries and placed Mexico at 92nd. A year later, in 2019, the organization evaluated 126 countries and placed Mexico at 99th. In 2020, it moved to 113th position 139th in the overall index.

First, we attach the most scandalous data. Mexico fell nine places. In this respect, places in Mexico differed because each year new countries are incorporated into the study. By 2020, the Global Justice Project has included 13 new countries, roughly the same places that made Mexico on the list, so these very popular data do not deserve to be taken into account,” he said and finished:

“Second, the index is not a comprehensive study, it is the result of consulting a small group of analysts, businessmen, employer organizations, academics and NGOs, almost all of which have hostility toward the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,” he ruled.

He also noted that the Office of the Global Justice Project in Mexico is run by Tim Kessler, who was a consultant to the World Bank and head of the Mexican Competitiveness Program, the US Agency for International Development, an organization linked to the US State Department, according to him with journalists from different countries, has an “intervention file” against Governments that are not in line with US policies.

“According to the testimonies of people who worked on the Global Justice Project, in this organization, far from impartial economic and social studies, media productions, montages and productions are being carried out to cast a shadow over the government headed by Lopez Obrador,” he said.

He even asserted that the Global Justice Project had made publication agreements with the president of the National Institute of Statistics, Lorenzo Cordova, “who presented the study as if it belonged to him.”

In addition, he charged that the Rule of Law Global Justice Project index also has agreements with opposition rulers such as Diego Sinho Rodriguez, President of PAN in Guanajuato.

Neither journalists nor academics but “film producers and directors”

In relation to the Mexico Global Justice Project Handbook, it is indicated that the principal investigators are not prominent reporters, journalists or academics, “but film producers and directors”.

“ITAM attorney Roberto Hernandez, director of the documentary Presumed Guilty, is the chief investigator for the Global Justice Project and represents the US organization, and he usually gives lectures alongside businessman Gustavo de Hoyos, former president of Coparmex, to publish this work,” the federal official said.

Issa Guerra, production director for the Global Justice Project, also mentioned that he “lacks experience” on corruption and accountability issues, but has emerged as a producer of blockbuster films and series such as Canteenflas, Cuervos Club, and Don. t stain Frida.

“As we can see, behind the Rule of Law Index in Mexico 2021 are organizations and individuals fighting against López Obrador,” warned Garcia Velches.

He then commented that the personalities who published the report were media, journalists and politicians such as Claudio X. Gonzalez and Felipe Calderon, among others.

“This is how media coups against the Fourth Transformation government are built, with the idea of ​​gradually tarnishing the prestige of the government with false information, but now people are not being swept away by this information,” García Velches said. .

