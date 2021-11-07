“It’s not wrong, but it’s wrong,” Garcia Velches says of the Global Corruption Index. tumble in the networks

MEXICO CITY (apro). “The peak of fake news, it’s not wrong, but it’s not true,” said Ana Elizabeth García Filches, responsible for the Who’s Who in Lies of the Week section, referring to the report of the NGO Global Justice Project, which places Mexico among the countries that do not Corruption levels are still high.

“Through a complex network of collaborations with various figures in public life, the Global Justice Project has been able to open up spaces for leading forums, debates and tables of analysis to spread the idea that Mexico is a failed state,” he said.

For this reason, he said, the organization “invented” an index to publish in Mexico and attack President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which he described as a “process” in which a “small group” of analysts, businessmen and employer organizations, academics and NGOs designated as opposition, participate to the current federal government.

