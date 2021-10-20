Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter wears the dress her mother wore to the Oscars at the Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, was pictured in a dress her mother wore in 2014 for the premiere. eternity From Marvel in Los Angeles.

The 16-year-old broke into her mother’s wardrobe and wore the sparkling silver Elie Saab Couture dress, which Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

Jolie was joined by five of her children on the red carpet at Monday’s premiere, including 20-year-old Zahra, Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivian and Knox.

The family chose to wear neutral shades for the night out, and dress in black, white and beige. Jolie wore a taupe tasseled dress by Balmain, paired with a gold bracelet and other Tiffany & Co accessories.

an actress mischievousWho are the stars eternity As Tina said And During the event: “My kids mixed up classic clothes and an old Oscar dress. We did everything old and recycled my old things.”

Julie and Zahra were last seen together on Talk about the strength of this diverse woman in Beverly Hills on September 30, where Jolie pays tribute to poet Amanda Gorman.

At the event, Zahra appeared with her mother in a jumpsuit, while Jolie wore a Harith Hashem dress.

Last year, Jolie spoke about the impact Zahra has had on her life since she adopted her from Ethiopia, when Zahra was six months old.

In conversation with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate time 100Jolie stated, “I’ve learned a lot from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her relationship to her country, her continent, is so important… She is my family, something I only look at in amazement.”

“But what I see, for example, in American history books and how limited they are, it’s not the case: They’ve already started teaching African Americans about their lives through the civil rights movement, which is a pretty awful place to start.”

Julie is also the mother of 17-year-old Pax, who was absent from the event on Monday.