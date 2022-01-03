Another 2,000 flights canceled in the US due to bad weather and COVID-19- Uno TV

Photo: Agence France-Presse

Chaotic air days in United State Continue on Sunday, when many They were going home after their vacation, more than two thousand flights canceled due to bad weather or employee problems in Airlines Because of an increase in cases COVID-19.

At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, 2020 . has been cancelled flights National or international take off from or to United State, which is a number close to 2,749 canceled during last Saturday, she referred to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The noon figure represents more than half of the three thousand 743 flights It was canceled all over the world. Plus nearly 2,400 others flights in a United State It was delayed and was one of the hardest hit American airlines Southwest.

Bad weather wreaked havoc this weekend in flights Aerial, many areas United State impressed heavy snowfall, strong winds or even floods.

the flights from city airports Chicago It was worst affected last Saturday, due to difficult weather conditions such as snow storms.

This Sunday, other major airports in United State who have had problems with traffic she was:

Atlanta

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Newark (New Jersey)

all over the world , traffic have suffered Trouble since Christmas, due to airline staff issues related to the spread of the highly contagious type of coronavirus Omicron.

As of 9:00 pm local time last Friday, it has been canceled Two thousand 584 flights In the United State: More than half of cancellations worldwide by page FlightAware.