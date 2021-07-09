Anti-Covid Protocol Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The organizers of the Olympic Games 2020 are preparing what is necessary for the most important sports festival to be held with the greatest possible security given the difficulty posed by the pandemic due to the pandemic. COVID-19.

Tokyo 2020 He developed a protocol to minimize any risk of infection as much as possible, covering three important moments (arrival, residence and departure from the country) for all those who will participate in the event now known to be behind closed doors.

Next, we show you all the operations that they will carry out to ensure the safety of the participants.

before leaving

everybody Event attendees must download an app created by the organizers to their phones They will have to register their physical condition for 14 days, so as to create a medical record that can be referenced upon arrival in Japan by local health authorities and the designated COVID delegate for the delegation.

All participants are also required to maintain minimal contact with people prior to travel, in order to reduce the risk of infection.

72 hours before boarding the plane to travel to the Olympic venue, it is necessary to take a test for the new coronavirus and get a negative result. Otherwise, access to the aircraft will not be allowed.

It is also necessary to create a list of personnel (roommates, coaches, assistants, managers) with whom you will remain in contact during your stay in Tokyo, in order to follow up in case of a positive test and cut the line of infection.

Arrival in Japan

For athletes, coaches or the federation Arrival in Tokyo must test negative for COVID19. In some cases of the listed countries, another immediate test will be conducted at the airport to ensure that the virus has not been picked up in the past 72 hours between the travel process and arrival in the country.

If the test is positive, as was the case for the Ugandan athlete, the second country to send athletes to Tokyo, the country will deny access and send the person to special medical facilities set up to provide isolation.

People who have been in contact with an infected person will also be separated from the group and will have to conduct new assessments in subsequent days to determine whether or not they can reach the Japanese capital.

As in the case of the Ugandan athlete, who has already received two doses of his vaccine against COVID, receiving the vaccination does not guarantee access to Japan as the vaccine, as science has proven, does not provide 100% protection.

That is why all people are required to arrive to carry essentials through the airport, which means not to visit the shops or restaurants of the place, with the idea of ​​quickly leaving these facilities.

who arrives Olympic Village The control will be strict when the tests are conducted daily, or at such time as the organization considers necessary for the jobs of the registered persons.

In order to reduce the number of people walking around the place and the number of guests in the facilities, National delegations were asked to spend as little time as possible in the Olympic VillageThey arrive in time to participate and leave the country once the competition is over.

Athletes are also advised to avoid public transportation, tourist areas, shopping centers and restaurants outside the Olympic Village.

It is suggested not to have physical contact with other people, avoid hugs and handshakes, as well as keep a distance of two meters with others.

What if there is a positive?

If an athlete suspects he may be infected, he will have to attend a so-called fever clinic, a facility separate from the main medical center.

The first step will be to check the medical history the person has registered on the official application in order to take a new COVID test. If the result is positive, they will be isolated in an appropriate facility, depending on the severity of the condition, and the patient may be taken to hospital.

The people you contacted will be immediately found to perform the same operation. The goal is to cut any chain of infection.

In the case of stadiums or sports grounds, all attendees will have to undergo a temperature check. Anyone with a record above 37.5 degrees will have to wait a few minutes before returning through the thermometer. If you keep this record, you will be sent to a fever clinic for a test to detect the new coronavirus.

leaving Tokyo

As happened upon arrival, athletes will have to undergo a new COVID test before boarding the plane, as a measure to avoid infection on the return flight.

It is necessary to remember that despite these rules, no protocol that was activated in the return of sporting events was 100% safe.

