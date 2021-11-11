Arcane: Premieres November 13th on Netflix

mysterious, an animated series based on League of Legends For Netflix, it was a success and fans are waiting to know what happens in the second chapter of the story. Riot Games has called it up This arc will arrive on Netflix next Saturday, November 13th at 9:00 AM. on the Spanish peninsula. The third and final chapter, also made up of three chapters, will be released on Saturday, November 20, also at 9:00. You can find out our opinion on his first arc here.

“The first work of mysterious Willful heroine VI, her younger sister – Powder, Jinx – and the group of underprivileged who inhabit the mysterious alleys of the Zone and congregate around the Last Drop Tavern are left at a crucial point in their lives. Biographies,” says Riott.The second chapter follows the ups and downs of both sisters, already adults, as well as the development of research on magical technology or Hextech of scientific idealists, Jayce and Viktor, in the middle of the burgeoning city of progress, Beltofer. Technology that probably does nothing but increase the social gap between the two cities.”

Chapter II Delve into the list of minor characters Which attracted the attention of the audience and critics, Mel, Silko, Kaitlyn and other related heroes in the plot knot.

Developed by French animation studio Fortiche and created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, its debut couldn’t have been better, as it has been ranked as the most viewed content in up to 38 countries around the world, such as Brazil, France, Argentina or Germany Or Russia, while in the United States it remained at No. 6 among the most viewed, in the United Kingdom at No. 8 and in South Korea at No. 3. In Spanish territory mysterious He narrowly missed the leadIt remains in the top 3 of the 3 most watched sites on Netflix. In China, where the series is broadcast on Tencent’s streaming platform, mysterious It was an impressive phenomenon, amassing 130 million viewers in its opening hours and acclaimed by critics and audiences.

mysterious It is a series that explores the world of League of Legends Through the rivalry between two cities and two sisters. The chain consists of 9 rings divided into three storey arches; In his debut, he received acclaim from the media and viewers, with a 100% positive feedback employment rotten tomatoes Specialized criticism and access to a 9.4 rating employment IMDb After more than 11,000 votes.