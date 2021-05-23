Argentina is entering drastic new restrictions due to the growing wave of Covid-19

Argentina I entered Saturday in A complete lockout A strict nine-day period amid a sharp increase in cases Covid-19, The president Alberto Fernandez It was described as the “worst moment of the epidemic,” with a daily average of 30,000 infections and 500 deaths.

The Ministry of Health reported 32,117 new infections and 297 deaths this Saturday, the day the records are always low, for a total of 3514,683 cases and 73,688 deaths since the start of the epidemic in March 2020.

And AFP found that few bystanders were seen in central Buenos Aires on a rainy day cooperating with the restrictions, while police controls were strengthened, especially at the entrances separating the capital from the periphery.

The new restrictions are dividing society, in a country that is showing signs of revitalization after three years of recession exacerbated by the epidemic in 2020, the year in which its GDP collapsed by 9.9%.

In March, Argentine economic activity registered an 11.4% increase compared to the same month last year, when the prolonged confinement began. Consequently, it had a growth of 2.4% in the first quarter in comparison year-on-year, according to data from the Institute of Government Statistics Indec.

Meanwhile, industrial production grew by 32.8% compared to the same period last year in March and posted a 12.6% increase in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, according to Indec.

“This goes back a year, really, and worse because people are worse off economically, and their spirits are bad, meaning that everything is going down, everything is going down,” said Angel Lopez, 59, a gastronomic employee. He works in a sector severely affected by the epidemic.

In front of the compound vaccination center at Luna Park indoor stadium in Buenos Aires, 53-year-old caregiver Liliana Lopez agreed to the procedures.

“It looks good to me because that way we can control it, because if it wasn’t, the virus would not be controlled in any way. It would have to take more than nine days, and for me it would be about fifteen days fine,” he said Lopez.

Nadia Mariela, a 73-year-old retiree, suffers: “I am neuropathic, I had to go to a psychiatrist because I cannot confinement, I cannot confinement, and I cannot do anything,” she regrets after her vaccination in Moon Park.

According to official data, about 8.6 of the country’s 45 million citizens received the first dose and 2.3 others had the full schedule.

The government expects about six million vaccines from AstraZeneca-Oxford and Sputnik V to arrive in the next few days.

