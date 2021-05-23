The United Kingdom says two COVID vaccines are effective against the Indian alternative

Two doses of Coronavirus vaccine It is almost effective against Coronavirus variant It was first identified in IndiaBritish health authorities said on Saturday that it is spreading rapidly because it conflicts with the prevailing form in the United Kingdom.

The Minister of Health Britain said the data was groundbreaking and is increasingly hoping the government can lift more restrictions it has put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 next month.

A study conducted by Public Health England (PHE) that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic variant B.1.617.2 two weeks after the second dose.

This compares to 93% effectiveness against the “Kent” B.1.1.7 variant, which is the predominant type in the UK.

PHE said two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were 60% effective against symptoms of the Indian type of disease, compared to 66% effective against the Kent variant.

I am more and more sure that we are on the set path, because these data show that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as well (against the Indian alternative), ”Health Minister Matt Hancock told the media.

to me Government plans, The remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus will be lifted from June 21.

United kingdom It launched the fastest vaccination program in Europe to date, but faced a new challenge due to the spread of the species first identified in India.

Data released on Saturday showed that new cases of Covid-19 The UK reportedly rose 10.5% in the seven days through May 22, although it is still a fraction of the levels seen earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this month ordered to speed up administration of the second remaining doses for those over 50 and people at clinical risk.

PHE said that the first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against disease symptoms for B.1.617.2 after three weeks, less than 50% effective against B.1.1.7.

Hancock said that showed that he received two doses of … A “very vital” vaccine.

Imp