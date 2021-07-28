Argentine Guido Schramm will compete in the welterweight next Tuesday in the United States

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Argentine Guido Schramm will appear in the welterweight next Tuesday in the United States and at Madison Square Garden in New York, in the face of Georgian Nikoloz Sikhniashvili, in a confrontation of 6 games without defeat.

The 25-year-old Argentine boxer, based in Whittier, California, comes from defeating Mexican Misaic Ponce Galaz in two rounds, May 22, in Guaymas, Sonora, and is making his US debut after his frustrating fight against the US national team. Tajik Mikhrobun Sanginov for the WBA Continental Heavyweight Championship, which was scheduled to be held on August 13 in Florida.

Schramm has a record 11 victories (8 ko) and one draw, and this will be his fourth encounter outside Argentina, already in February 2020, he knocked out Brazilian Sid Edson Bispo Ribeiro in one round, in Sao Paulo, and in April. This year he technically knocked out Mexican Ivan Resendez in three rounds at Agua Prieta.

The boxer trains in Buenos Aires in Los Angeles with North American Eric Morgoya, young Mexican Roberto Valenzuela and Haitian Janpier Augustin.

Sekhniashvili, 27 years old. It is based in Sherman Oaks, California, and has a record of 7 wins (5 KOs) with no draws or losses. (Tillam)

