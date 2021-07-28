The athlete who disappeared in Tokyo escapes to start a new life in Japan

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Ugandan Olympic athletes missing since Friday He fled with the intention of starting a new lifeAccording to a note he found in his room he wrote: I want to work in Japan.

20-year-old weightlifter Julius Sekitoliko was in Izumisano, Japan, where The Ugandan Olympic team has its own accommodation and training facilities before the Tokyo Olympics.

The athlete left his hotel without warning early Friday Bought an express train ticket (“Shinkansen”) bound for NagoyaAbout 200 kilometers away, according to new details of the investigation published by local news agency Kyodo, Saturday.

According to Izumisano officials, Sikitoliko wrote in his memo that he did not want to return to Uganda due to the difficult living conditions in the African country. He asked the members of his delegation to hand over their belongings to his wife in her homeland.

The whereabouts of the athlete is still unknown at this timeAlthough a Ugandan representative was able to reach him by phone on Friday afternoon without obtaining further information.

The staff who supervised the stay of the sports delegation in Izumisano Note Ssekitoleko’s absence when he didn’t show up yesterday morning to deliver the daily covid-19 test. Required.

The athlete was in the room the night before, according to his teammates.

The weightlifter is one of nine athletes on the team who have been in isolation After testing positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival in Japan on June 19, he continued to undergo daily tests stipulated in the Tokyo 2020 antiviral regulations, along with the rest of the team.

Sikitoliko would have gone home with his coach next weekIn a statement sent to Kyodo, Beatrice Ayekuru, Ugandan Olympic mission chief, said that during regular briefings, the team emphasized the need to “respect Japan’s immigration regulations and not choose to leave the camp without permission.”

Strict regulations put in place to hold the “bubble” Tokyo Games in the middle of the pandemic prohibit athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue or locations previously approved by the organization.

The incident occurred a week after the Olympics opened in the Japanese capital, and raised concern about the anti-fatal measures implemented for the event and amid a rebound in coronavirus cases in the capital.

FCM

More Stories

Argentine Guido Schramm will compete in the welterweight next Tuesday in the United States

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Running for Live: Why Africans Dominate Global Athletics – The Global System

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games | Summary of the third day | Olympic Games 2021

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Evelia Gonzalez and Felix Potoy win the auditions; They aspire to better locations

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Space Jam: New Legends takes first place at the Spanish box office

49 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The athlete who disappeared in Tokyo escapes to start a new life in Japan

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

US asks COVID-19 vaccinators to continue wearing face masks

51 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Is it healthy to heat food in the microwave?

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Delta Aquáridas, a meteor on July 30

5 hours ago Leo Adkins