Arnaldo Toro wants to keep the family’s legacy alive | Sports

Arnaldo Toro from a young age imagined the opportunity to someday bounce on the boards of the National Basketball Association (BSN), without imagining that he would be the second choice in the draw for new players.

The young striker grew up visiting the stadiums of Atlético de Saint-Germain and Indios de Mayaquez, and was greatly influenced by the career his father and uncle developed in the 1980s.

After developing his career in the United States and completing five seasons in the NCAA, Toro finally fulfilled that old dream by being picked out Sunday by Santeros de Aguada with the second round of the first round of the rookie project.

“It’s a dream come true. You always work to achieve your goals and one of my goals has always been to reach BSN. My father and uncle played in the league. History runs in our family and I wanted to join it. I’m speechless. It’s exciting. I worked hard and I see the fruits,” he said Affectionately, 23-year-old Toro, to speaker.

Although he wasn’t able to watch them play, Toro was greatly influenced by his father, Arnaldo and uncle Wilfredo, who saw league action during the 1980s.

Wilfredo has a career of 13 seasons, ten of which (1979-1987 and 1991) were with legendary Athleticos de Saint-Germain. There he won the 1985 and 1991 championships and was a fellow FIBA ​​Hall of Famer José “Piculín” Ortiz.

Meanwhile, his father Arnaldo played with athletics in 1987 and with the Mayaguez Indians in 1988.

Now the young striker will also seek to establish a long-term establishment in BSN with a team from the Western District. “I see myself in the long term and with expectations of a long career. Now I’m planning to join BSN. I don’t have anything outside. You never know, but my plans now are BSN,” Toru said.

Toro – a native of Hormigueros – finished a five-season career in the NCAA with George Washington University (2016-2020) and St. John’s University in New York (2020-2021).

He scored his best season in 2018-2019 with an average of 10.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in more than 29 minutes per game with George Washington University. He also wore the national colors during the 2017 Dubai World U-17 Championship, in which Puerto Rico finished fifth.

Toro is only preceded in the striker’s new entry draw with Puerto Rican mother, Aalem Ford, who was picked up in the first round by Ponce Lions after his stint with the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA.