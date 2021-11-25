Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

Madrid, September 26 (Europe Press) –

Arsenal beat Tottenham (3-1) this Sunday on the sixth day of the Premier League to continue improving football and position in the table, unlike its London neighbour, while Raul Jimenez scored a new goal with Wolverhampton a year later.

Mikel Arteta’s men signed an impressive first run in the Emirates, with goals from Smith Rowe, Aubameyang and Saka, and took to a derby confirming an important change in regards to the early days. The Gunners and Spurs had three days without a win when they started their first three captains.

Now, Arsenal are adding nine points, the same as Nuno Espirito Santo’s, when the Portuguese coach appeared to have fallen to his feet at Spurs, especially due to the loss of reliability. The visiting goal was from Spain’s Reguilon, but the three points remained in the Emirates who regained some confidence in the season.

Meanwhile, in the other match he played on Sunday, Wolverhampton scored their second victory this season by beating Southampton (0-1), with a superb goal scored by Raul Jimenez, who scored again for “Wolves” after a long injury a year later. .

Day 6 results.

-Saturday.

Chelsea – Manchester City 0-1.

Manchester United – Aston Villa 0-1.

Everton – Norwich City 2-0.

Leeds United – West Ham 1-2.

Leicester City – Burnley 2-2.

Watford – Newcastle 1-1.

Brentford – Liverpool 3-3.

-Sunday.

Southampton – Wolverhampton 0-1.

Arsenal – Tottenham 3-1.

-Monday.

Crystal Palace – Brighton 21.00.