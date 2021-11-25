Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

19 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Madrid, September 26 (Europe Press) –

Arsenal beat Tottenham (3-1) this Sunday on the sixth day of the Premier League to continue improving football and position in the table, unlike its London neighbour, while Raul Jimenez scored a new goal with Wolverhampton a year later.

Mikel Arteta’s men signed an impressive first run in the Emirates, with goals from Smith Rowe, Aubameyang and Saka, and took to a derby confirming an important change in regards to the early days. The Gunners and Spurs had three days without a win when they started their first three captains.

Now, Arsenal are adding nine points, the same as Nuno Espirito Santo’s, when the Portuguese coach appeared to have fallen to his feet at Spurs, especially due to the loss of reliability. The visiting goal was from Spain’s Reguilon, but the three points remained in the Emirates who regained some confidence in the season.

Meanwhile, in the other match he played on Sunday, Wolverhampton scored their second victory this season by beating Southampton (0-1), with a superb goal scored by Raul Jimenez, who scored again for “Wolves” after a long injury a year later. .

Day 6 results.

-Saturday.

Chelsea – Manchester City 0-1.

Manchester United – Aston Villa 0-1.

Everton – Norwich City 2-0.

Leeds United – West Ham 1-2.

Leicester City – Burnley 2-2.

Watford – Newcastle 1-1.

Brentford – Liverpool 3-3.

-Sunday.

Southampton – Wolverhampton 0-1.

Arsenal – Tottenham 3-1.

-Monday.

Crystal Palace – Brighton 21.00.

More Stories

Al Tadamun “Made in Kuwait” – our city

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Alejandro Vala talks about Davis Cup 2021, Colombia – Tennis – Sports

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

What is the future of Chicharito Hernández with Galaxy

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Who holds the new world record in the men’s half marathon? – Sun Toluca

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Softball has arrived to take Barranquilla at the Pan American Games

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

One Way Guastatoya vs. Communications, semi-finals of the 2021 CONCACAF Championship

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Honduran scientist advocates better mentors for new researchers

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

19 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Scientists say the Arctic Ocean began to warm decades earlier than expected

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

The girl says that her boyfriend drove her home in an Uber because of the way she was dressed; The virus is spreading (video)

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

TechCrunch Confirms The Governments Of El Salvador, Uganda And Thailand Spy On Opponents And Officials

26 mins ago Leland Griffith