The United States arrives in Chihuahua with NBA talent

Led by Isaiah Thomas and other experienced NBA players, the United States will arrive as the favorite in the first qualifying window destined for the 2023 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup.

This window will be in Chihuahua, November 28-29.

Thomas is currently a free agent, but has 10 years of experience in the NBA, with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver, Washington and New Orleans, with whom he played last April.

Other players with some NBA experience include Chason Randle, who played for the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic, as well as Real Madrid, where he was the 2018 Euroleague champion.

Another experienced is Luke Kornet, who has played for the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, although he currently plays in the G-League, as do most members of that selection.

The average height of the American team is 1.95 meters and the age is 27 years old. They’ll open the window on Sunday when they face Cuba, at 3:30 p.m., in the Manuel Bernardo Aguirre Lounge.

The Stars and Stripes team is led by Jim Boylin, who most recently captained the Chicago Bulls in the NBA from 2018 to 2020. As an assistant coach, he was a three-time champion: twice with the Houston Rockets in 1994 and 1995, and again with the San Antonio Spurs, in 2014 .

The United States is number one in the FIBA ​​world rankings and the contender to beat not only in these playoffs, but in whatever tournament they appear in.