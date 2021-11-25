The 4th Annual Combate Cup will be held on December 12 in Miami | Other sports | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The Senior Vice President of Operations and Communications at Combat Global said the US franchise is looking for talent from Ecuador.

Combate Global, formerly Combate Americas, announced days ago details of the largest annual mixed martial arts (MMA) event, the Combate Cup, which will take place in Miami, Florida on Sunday, and consists of one night, consisting of eight Men, its cost is 100 thousand dollars. December 12, which will be broadcast live in the United States Univision And TUDN USA, and in Mexico TUDN MX.

Combate Cup start times will be announced on partner media platforms shortly.

“Since we launched Copa Combate in 2017, it has become the most prominent place to represent your country in the sport’s most challenging type of tournament, and this year’s wrestling arena looks to be the most competitive and exciting yet.” Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren said.

The one-night tournament will be held in the bantamweight division (135 pounds) and will feature current world wrestling champion David. black spartan Martinez (6-1), who will represent his native Mexico.

He will be joined by Martinez on the Tournament Stadium by Kevin Cordero (12-2) of Spain. Leo Muniz (6-1) from the United States. France Mlambo (10-5) from Ireland. Jose Zaros (22-8-1) from Peru. Christian Barraza (7-3), Chilean actor; Luciano Ramos (8-6) from Argentina. and Pierre Dagouzin (6-5) from France.

The matches in the Copa Combate Quarter-finals and matches in the semi-finals will consist of a five-minute round, and the Championship-stage match will consist of three five-minute rounds.

The tournament groups and matches for the quarter-final stage will be announced soon, as well as the four contestants and reserve matches for the tournament that will be held at this event.

Reserve matches will be used as a means of replacing any quarter-final winner who is unable to continue their participation in the tournament in the semi-final stage of the competition due to an injury sustained en route to winning the match. Quarter-finals.

Senior Vice President of Global Combat Operations and Communications Mike Avromowitz said the US franchise is “looking for the best new fighters around the world, including in Ecuador.”

“From what we’ve seen, it looks like there’s some real talent out there, so we’re watching for opportunities that might exist with talent in Ecuador,” Afrowitz added by email. (Dr)

More Stories

The United States arrives in Chihuahua with NBA talent

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Arsenal beat Tottenham on the table and on the field

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Al Tadamun “Made in Kuwait” – our city

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Alejandro Vala talks about Davis Cup 2021, Colombia – Tennis – Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

What is the future of Chicharito Hernández with Galaxy

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Who holds the new world record in the men’s half marathon? – Sun Toluca

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science.-A material 80% water is reconstituted after crushed by car

60 mins ago Mia Thompson

The 4th Annual Combate Cup will be held on December 12 in Miami | Other sports | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

MIUI 13 could arrive in Xiaomi before the end of the year: history and hardware

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Refugees don’t go for tourism, but risk their lives: Francisco

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States establishes a new office to investigate the phenomenon of UFOs

1 hour ago Leland Griffith