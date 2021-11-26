TV Sports Program Friday 26 November – Other Sports – Sports
Lucas Opel. Syndicate FBPA
Tennis, Brazilian Football, European Championships, Junior Pan American, Highlights.
November 25, 2021, 10:42 pm
ESPN2
10 p.m. Boxing: Daniel Lugo vs. Edwin Palomares.
ESPN3
2:50 pm Football in Spain: Athletic Bilbao vs. Grenade.
star +
2:20 pm Football, Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Mainz 05.
2:50 pm French football: Lens vs. Angers.
5pm Brazilian Football: Bahia vs. Syndicate.
7:30 PM Fútbol de Brasil: Chapecoense vs. Brasil Atletico Guyanese.
win sports
10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tennis, Davis Cup: US vs. Italy.
4:30 p.m. Pan American Games.
win sports +
7:30 PM Futsal League: Saeta vs. De Martin.
Sports
