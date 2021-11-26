TV Sports Program Friday 26 November – Other Sports – Sports

38 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Photo:

Lucas Opel. Syndicate FBPA

Tennis, Brazilian Football, European Championships, Junior Pan American, Highlights.

ESPN2
10 p.m. Boxing: Daniel Lugo vs. Edwin Palomares.

ESPN3
2:50 pm Football in Spain: Athletic Bilbao vs. Grenade.

star +
2:20 pm Football, Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Mainz 05.
2:50 pm French football: Lens vs. Angers.
5pm Brazilian Football: Bahia vs. Syndicate.
7:30 PM Fútbol de Brasil: Chapecoense vs. Brasil Atletico Guyanese.

win sports
10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tennis, Davis Cup: US vs. Italy.
4:30 p.m. Pan American Games.

win sports +
7:30 PM Futsal League: Saeta vs. De Martin.

