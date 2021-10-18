At least 25 dead in India floods and landslides

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Even the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has sent his condolences to the families of the victims via social media. Photo: AFP

At least 25 people died In landslides and floods caused by heavy rain In southwest India, The local authorities announced this Sunday.

Rescuers continue the search For survivors and the military Airlift rescue teams.

in the coastal state Kerala has cut off many residents due to the rain that intensified on Friday night.

So far I know 11 bodies were found in Idghi district and 14 others in Kottayam, Authorities told local media that both were affected by landslides and floods.

At least thousands of people have been evacuated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced 100 humanitarian camps.

Even the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has sent his condolences to the families of the victims via social media.

On the other hand, the army, Navy and aviation are involved in rescue operations. At the moment, the number of missing is unknown.

“This was my livelihood. Everything was swept away,” A desperate man told Manorama TV in Kothikal, Kerala state.

The hill near us collapsed. There were many damages and casualties. The house disappeared. The children are goneA Koottickal resident said.

In a video posted on social media, I know Come by bus and car Partially covered with water.

Indian Section Meteorologists expect heavy rains to subside on Monday. But in northern India, some states, such as the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, will experience “heavy or very heavy rain” in the next two to three days.

In 2018, nearly 500 people diedn Kerala is in the worst floods in nearly a century.

More Stories

Cumbre Vega volcano: A month after its first eruption, experts “do not expect” its activity to end

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

France: Emmanuel Macron questions charity football match

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Viral: Astronaut shares video of Earth’s rotation in rapid motion

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Greta Thunberg performs at an event against climate change – Uno TV

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They prepare drones to rescue dogs trapped in front of lava from the volcano in La Palma

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Flatulence sparks a fight at a spa in Andorra – Noticieros Televisa

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

MIR 2022 | Internal medicine, the most incidental specialty

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

WWE Crown Jewel: schedule, fights and where to see it alive

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to install the app on an unsupported cell phone | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

At least 25 dead in India floods and landslides

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

USA women’s soccer tempts Damaris to play for its national team

50 mins ago Leland Griffith