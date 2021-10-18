Horns waitresses criticize the new outfit for being underwear

22 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Restaurant waitresses “trumpets” They criticized the chain over the new outfit she gave them, saying that it looked like underwear.

via tik tokThe women pointed out that the new shorts are very short and do not cover anything from the body and are sexist.

In this restaurant, which is a family-style bar, the waitresses are dressed in uniforms and tank tops, but this time, they say, too young. They even compare the new with the old.

In addition, the waitresses took the opportunity to talk about the rules of appearance in the restaurant, where it is required to put on makeup, smile all the time, and wear all-white tennis shoes.

Kristen Songer, one of the waitresses, said the new shorts are very revealing.

Tweet embed

What is that supposed to fit?!? # Hahaha # absolute # retweet #StudentSectionSauce

KeyKey Palmer – Contigas

@ sick.abt.it

I love my job but I don’t like wearing underwear to work # retweet Kirsten 🙂

♬ Jenna_Did_it – Chi

@gracie.herrick

Excuse me #fyp # shooters

Naughty wackus bonkus – king of bling

The Story of Trumpets and Their “Daughters”

The currently popular restaurant opened in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida, and now has a presence in more than 30 countries.

In Mexico, Hooters arrived in 1997 with the San ngel branch.

The main attraction of the restaurant is the “Girls of Horns”, whom the company assures that it is trying to promote, since 70% of them are students.

Tweet embed

Our first commercial featuring OG # retweet Lynn Austin # retweet And # Hahaha – Show us what your use of this sound is! #fyp

First Trade Trumpets – Trumpets

cg

