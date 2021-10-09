At least six killed in building collapse in Uganda

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Kampala, Uganda. – at least Six people died Today, Sunday, in Kampala, Uganda, the Red Cross reported that part of a multi-storey building under construction had collapsed due to heavy rains.

The videos were broadcast on social networks They show workers and passersby searching the rubble for possible survivors.

Irene NacasitaA Ugandan Red Cross spokesman said three dead bodies had been found in the rubble of the four-storey building. He added that two girls, aged five and nine, were rescued alive.

The collapsed building is located next to the usually crowded Kisenyi Bus Terminal.

“Some say that wedding drivers (motorcycle taxis) and other people – during the rains – may have taken refuge in the building and people are afraid they might be buried,” Nacasieta said.

Continue reading: Military coup in Guinea; They arrested the president

operations”Search and rescue“Keep on going,” he said. Emergency services continued to search the place at dusk with the help of two bulldozers.

police spokesperson, Luc OysigiereHe said the collapsed building was buried.Vehicles, motorcycles and workersHowever, the number of people trapped is still unknown.

News on the horizon |

More Stories

3 blockbuster movies on Netflix

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Rayados 75 will participate in the New York Film Festival

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

‘The Code That Was Worth Millions’: The True Story of Nikola Tesla’s Talk Who Fought Against the Powerful Google | TV

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix Mistake That Annoyed ‘Seinfeld’ Fans

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Only Denis Villeneuve will make a Batman movie

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” introduces two new characters in the official poster | Comic Con | premiere | cinema | movie | 2022 | United States | Mexico | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science: Learn about the first inhabitants of Xalapa and how we harmed them, reports UV researcher Cesar Carvajal Hernandez – Diario de Xalapa

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Short break and lesson – El Sol de México

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Perseverance: why scientists already know where to look for life on Mars

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The mysterious money tree that appeared in the city and caused a huge commotion

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Why are so few people using WhatsApp in the US?

1 hour ago Leland Griffith