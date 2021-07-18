Bach: Positive in the Olympic Village “does not pose a danger” to other athletes

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, confirmed on Saturday that the first infection with the Covid-19 virus detected among residents of the Olympic Village in Tokyo “poses no risks” to athletes.

Bach spoke in this way when asked at a press conference about the injury of a member of the foreign delegations currently in the Olympic Village, which was confirmed by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organizing Committee Saturday.

The positive detection of a foreign participant in the Games who is not an athlete, in addition to being the first registered in the villa, is part of the total of 14 new cases of Covid-19 virus announced by the organization on Saturday. In individuals related with games.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, in a press conference, stressed that the new cases discovered were “isolated” following the protocol of the organizers and “pose no danger to other participants (in the Games) or to the Japanese people.” Held at the end of a meeting of the executive branch of the international organization in Tokyo.

Along the same lines, IOC Executive Director Christophe Dube stressed that this body has “full confidence” in the “rigor” that organizers apply to design and implement health security protocols for the Tokyo Games.

So far in July, 44 people associated with the Games, including an athlete, have tested positive for the pathogen, according to organizers’ figures.

The first positive among foreign athletes discovered in Japan was that of the Ugandan Olympic team coach upon his arrival in the country on June 19, followed by another positive later from one of the athletes, who currently resides in Izumisano municipality, in the west of the country.

In addition to recommending travel to Japan after being vaccinated, athletes and other Games participants must undergo numerous PCR tests before arriving in the Asian country and frequently after their arrival, to which strict restrictions on their movements in Japan are added, among other measures to prevent infections.

More Stories

Ugandan Olympian on his way to start a new life in Japan

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Kapchorwa

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Panama – Honduras, clash between old acquaintances to advance in the Gold Cup

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Aaron Judge and five Yankees players have COVID-19

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The United States and Canada reached the quarter-finals with goals

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ugandan athlete left Olympics to start a new life: I want to work in Japan – El Financiero

16 mins ago Leland Griffith

Tokyo 2020: The Olympic athlete declared missing had fled to live in Japan

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Bach: Positive in the Olympic Village “does not pose a danger” to other athletes

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Priests respond to Pope Francis’ restrictions

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring