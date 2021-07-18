Bach: Positive in the Olympic Village “does not pose a danger” to other athletes

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, confirmed on Saturday that the first infection with the Covid-19 virus detected among residents of the Olympic Village in Tokyo “poses no risks” to athletes.

Bach spoke in this way when asked at a press conference about the injury of a member of the foreign delegations currently in the Olympic Village, which was confirmed by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organizing Committee Saturday.

The positive detection of a foreign participant in the Games who is not an athlete, in addition to being the first registered in the villa, is part of the total of 14 new cases of Covid-19 virus announced by the organization on Saturday. In individuals related with games.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, in a press conference, stressed that the new cases discovered were “isolated” following the protocol of the organizers and “pose no danger to other participants (in the Games) or to the Japanese people.” Held at the end of a meeting of the executive branch of the international organization in Tokyo.

Along the same lines, IOC Executive Director Christophe Dube stressed that this body has “full confidence” in the “rigor” that organizers apply to design and implement health security protocols for the Tokyo Games.

So far in July, 44 people associated with the Games, including an athlete, have tested positive for the pathogen, according to organizers’ figures.

The first positive among foreign athletes discovered in Japan was that of the Ugandan Olympic team coach upon his arrival in the country on June 19, followed by another positive later from one of the athletes, who currently resides in Izumisano municipality, in the west of the country.

In addition to recommending travel to Japan after being vaccinated, athletes and other Games participants must undergo numerous PCR tests before arriving in the Asian country and frequently after their arrival, to which strict restrictions on their movements in Japan are added, among other measures to prevent infections.