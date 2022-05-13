Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt fight in ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

This content was published on March 03, 2022 – 02:41

Los Angeles (USA), March 2 (EFE). -. The action movie “Bullet Train” made its first trailer on Wednesday, showing reggaeton singer Bad Bunny fighting Brad Pitt on a high-speed train in Japan.

The Bullitt Train team also includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

The film will be released on July 15, 2022 and directed by David Leitch, an expert on action cinema thanks to titles such as “Corn Blond” (2017), “Deadpool 2” (2018) or “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Show” (2019).

The plot of the film is based on a journey on a high-speed train that travels through Japan non-stop, in which many of the world’s most dangerous killers travel.

“Bullet Train” is one of the projects Bad Bunny chose for his leap into acting.

The Puerto Rican singer was seen with a cameo in “F9” (2021) and appeared in the series “Narcos: Mexico”.

On the big screen, he will star in “American Sole”, which will also be part of the production team alongside American comedian Kevin Hart and basketball player Chris Paul.

But cinema hasn’t dampened the musical activity of Bad Bunny, who released three albums in less than two years and crowned the world’s most listened to artist on Spotify during 2021. EFE

