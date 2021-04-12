Bad Bunny announces a 2022 US and Canada tour

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny announced, on social media, a tour for the year 2022 through 23 cities in the United States, in addition to Toronto and Montreal, Canada.

US cities that will be part of what is called the “Last World Tour 2022” are Washington, DC, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Jose, Seattle, Portland, Englewood, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Hidalgo, El Paso, Denver, Rosemont, Villaldivia, Newark, Brooklyn, Boston, Charlotte Atlanta, Orlando and Miami.

The urban artist debuted this weekend by winning as a wrestler at the 2021 edition of WrestleMania, one of the main events of the sport for US wrestling company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On Saturday he scored his victory in pairs with Damian Priest over The Miz and John Morrison at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (Florida, USA).

Bad Bunny is a loyal follower of wrestling.

Thus, on January 31, he fulfilled one of his dreams, when he participated in the legendary wrestling event “Royal Rumble”, also from WWE.

In the video accompanying the announcement of the tour today, a man hands him a yellow bag reading “Tour 2022” with a skull-head microphone inside, and assures him that “It was amazing what I did at Wrestlemania but now is the time. To do what you do (sing).”

In turn, it was announced that tickets would go on sale on Friday, April 16 at noon.

On March 14th, Bad Bunny won the first Grammy Award of his career thanks to the album “YHLQMDLG”, which won the award for Best Latin Pop Music or Urban Album.

The artist worked on other aspects of artistic life such as cinema or commercial projects in alliance with well-known brands, such as shoe design.

Bad Bunny will be participating in the action movie “Bullet Train” featuring famous American actor Brad Pitt.

The “Lead Train” will be Bad Bunny’s second cinematic experience, after his debut as an actor in “American Soul”, in which he will be part of the production team with American comedian Kevin Hart and basketball player Chris Paul.

The Puerto Rican artist is also expected to star in the third season of the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico”. EFE

