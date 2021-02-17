Barcelona, ​​another humiliating results in the UEFA Champions League – international football – sport

Barcelona’s history is very rich, but also of defeats and humiliation, like the one he suffered on Tuesday, After losing at home 1-4 with Paris Saint-Germain, in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The last painful loss was last year. Barcelona fell 2-8 at the hands of Bayern Munich, who made them march as a visitorThe mark that left him out of the Champions League.

In 2018, there was great sadness. Barcelona won the first leg with Roma 4-1, went to the second leg with confidence, but Roma beat him 3-0 and knocked him out of the way.

Bayer Munich, in the 2’013 UEFA Champions League, is back to see Barcelona’s executioner. On that occasion, the German club defeated him 4-0 at home and defeated him 0-3 as a visitor.

This is not the first time that Paris Saint-Germain has insulted Barcelona. In 2007 the French national team fell 4-0 on the road, but on the other hand they defeated the Catalan club, 6-1.

And if we go back, in 200 Barcelona were in the semi-finals, it was found Team Valencia and Hector Cuper provided a good account to their competitors, after being removed from Painful chain elimination.

In 1961, this suffering began in the Champions League. Barcelona lost 3-2 to Benfica, Located to be denominated at the end of the posts.

