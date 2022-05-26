Before Biden official, Alberto Fernandez questioned his attendance at the Summit of the Americas

Alberto Fernandez (Reuters)

Former Democratic Senator Christopher Doddappointed by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, as Special Adviser to the Summit of the Americasmet this afternoon with Alberto Fernandez, in order to find out if the head of state will attend the event to be held on June 6 in Los Angeles.

At the meeting, which started at 3:00 pm and ended at 5:30 pm, Fernandez He reprimanded him for the absence of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit They were not invited by the organizers. In this sense, Argentina’s attendance of the meeting questioned.

The Argentine president told him that the United States has “very Difficult” As for Latin America during the administration of Donald Trump and that with the arrival of Joe Biden the situation has not changed. “It is a shame that the United States imposes its embargo on Cuba and Venezuela,” his reproach

Former Democratic Senator Christopher Dodd (film magic/film magic)

In addition to the former president and senator, the Minister of Strategic Affairs, Gustavo Pelez, and the United States Ambassador to Argentina, Mark Stanley, participated in the meeting. Since Infobae was able to rebuild, the meeting took place in a friendly but tense atmosphere.

Biden’s envoy emphasized that they would take into account the proposals made by Argentina and stated that their will is to open the participation of all countries in forums where health and the impact of the pandemic are discussed.

But they made it clear that the presidents’ summit will be closed to guests, among whom are Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Argentina’s position is that no one is excluded from the event and that participation in all discussions is open.

News under development…