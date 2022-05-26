Not many people know this, but Google Maps allows you to climb the tallest building in the world to enjoy the views

Share

Google is celebrating 15 years of Street View, the exciting tool that has allowed us to visit almost anywhere without ever leaving the couch… It’s been 15 years and it still looks like it was yesterday!

It was in 2007 when Google surprised the world with its introduction The first pictures of the amazing Street View serviceat that time with only 5 US cities documented within the project. It’s been 15 years – Yes, 15 years old! – From San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Denver we went to The ability to visit practically the whole world without leaving the living room Thanks to the yellow “doll” on the maps, so it’s good to let Mountain View celebrate their victories as well.

Namely, Street View is not and will not be one of the Google services that ends up in the drawer after a few months, because Both her strength and potential are greater than what we have seen To date, with more than 220,000 million photos and More than 16 million kilometers maps With its colorful cars and 360-degree cameras.

google says On his blog The Keyword what or what They’ve circumnavigated the world over 400 times To take pictures not only of the streets and paths of our towns and cities, but also Historical or cultural monuments Like mapping the International Space Station or the depths of the Pacific Ocean, so celebrate Street View 15th birthday they remind us of it thanks to this app We can climb the tallest building in the worldBurj Khalifa in Dubai with a height of 828 meters, visit the famous Eiffel Tower or wonders of the world such as the Taj Mahal.

In addition, Google has chosen 15 amazing street view combinations which includes the most amazing places on the planet, one place for every year of service life, so they encourage us to explore the world with The “Trips” From Street View:

In addition, from the Googleplex offices, they make themselves known and are proud of the tremendous work that has been done with them A tool that allows people who cannot travel to visit any part of the world Because of disabilities or lack of resources, the seizure “Wonders, History and Extravagance” From the world.

They want We also thank the cooperation of all Google Maps users who have taken their own 360-degree photos and share them on Street View, which helps make it easier to explore or document the world, something that, we are reminded of, Released Street View Studio as a full platform It provides all the tools needed to publish 360 photo sequences in a simple way.

These are the most unique places chosen by Google, which you can visit in Street View

From an active volcano in New Zealand to the Wieliczka salt mines in Poland, passing through the legendary Petra in Jordan, a diving session in the Galapagos or the views of the International Space Station itself, here we leave you with Google’s 13 Most Unique Places to Celebrate 15 Years of Street View… Have you already visited at least almost all of them?

