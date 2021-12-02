Beijing summons Japan’s ambassador after Shinzo Abe’s remarks on Taiwan “open doubt about Chinese sovereignty”

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

2 dic 2021 02:58 GMT

Previously, the former Japanese prime minister declared that neither his country nor the United States could stand idly by if the Asian giant attacked Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned Wednesday night For the Japanese ambassador in Beijing For an “emergency meeting” after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe claimed that neither his country nor the United States could stand idly by if China attacked Taiwan.

Asian giant Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying called Abe’s remarks “wrong” and a violation of the basic norms of Beijing-Tokyo relations in his meeting with Ambassador Shui Hideo, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry. Reuters quoted China.

The senior official pointed out that Abe’s remarks “openly challenged China’s sovereignty And they brazenly supported the independence forces in Taiwan. “China firmly opposes this,” the ministry stressed, adding that Hua made “severe protests” to Japan.

State of emergency in Taiwan An emergency for the Japan-US alliance.

Earlier this Wednesday, dad underlined In an intervention during a forum organized by the Taiwan Institute for National Policy Research, he said that China’s armed invasion of the island would pose a serious danger to Japan.

The state of emergency in Taiwan is a Japanese emergency It is thus an emergency situation for the alliance of Japan and the United States. The people of Beijing, and President Xi Jinping in particular, should not be misunderstood in admitting this.”

As for moving forward in Sino-Japanese relations, the former Japanese prime minister indicated that his country should strengthen its relations with China and, at the same time, firmly tell its giant neighbor what to say. “Japan, Taiwan and all people who believe in democracy should continue to urge President Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Chinese Communist Party to Don’t take the wrong path“, pointed out.

He added that Japan and Taiwan should work together to protect freedom and democracy. “Taiwan is stronger, Taiwan is prosperous, and Taiwan guarantees freedom and human rights as well Japan’s interests. “Of course, this also concerns everyone,” he concluded.

More Stories

Approvals rebounded to 66% in November – El Financiero

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A young man dies during his fifteenth party | News from Mexico

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

They found a primitive human bed at least 40,000 years ago in a cave in South Africa

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

If you have this surname, you can apply for Spanish citizenship

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Jill Biden presents her first Christmas decorations at the White House

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Malvina Prieto – Commentary

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

Games without spectators, an option for Tokyo Games

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Steps to follow if your WhatsApp account has been hacked

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

Beijing summons Japan’s ambassador after Shinzo Abe’s remarks on Taiwan “open doubt about Chinese sovereignty”

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

US asks airlines to collect passenger data from Africa

56 mins ago Leland Griffith