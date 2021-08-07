BLACKPINK MOVIE: CHARACTERS, WHEN IT OPENED AND COUNTRIES WHICH THE MOVIE WILL BE SEEED | When the movie BLACKPINK | . is released Where to see BLACKPINK | | mx | Cl | company | trends
BLACKPINK The Movie, the movie that the hit K-pop girl group is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The members are preparing some activities and one of the most anticipated is their movie “The Movie”. Find out here all the details of the movie.
The movie consists of different sequences that focus on each of the members pink blackSuch as: “room of memories”; Clip about sharing five years of memories since debut pink blackAnd “Beauty”; Disguised shots of the four limbs with their distinctive features, “Exclusive Interviews”; Message to the masses.
Furthermore, the distinct stages of pink black Who transcend sexuality and gender and astonished the world with her outstanding performance filling the screen with an intense sense of presence. “The Show” (2021), “In Your Area” (2018)And dozens of other hit songs pink black They will be displayed on screens to provide fans around the world with an impactful experience as if they were actually at fan meeting events and live concerts.
BLACKPINK CLOSED
BLACKPINK will hit theaters on August 8, 2021, the day they celebrate their fifth birthday.
Personajes de BLACKPINK the movie
- Kim Ji Soo, better known as Jisoo.
- Kim Jennie, better known as Jenny.
- Russian Park, better known as Has risen.
- Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa.
Countries that can watch BLACKPINK
According to the K-Pop group’s official website, Peru is one of the countries that has not yet confirmed the arrival of this show through a movie. However, the insured territories are Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, France, the United States, Argentina, Guatemala, and others.