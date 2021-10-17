Boys tundra su spin-off

Amazon Prime Video Officially order production Role from boys, at the only American college of superheroes.

but an offer Craig Rosenberg (“The Preacher” after sunset) left the project due to disagreements with him Amazon And Sony Pictures TV.

They took their place Michelle Vizikas (“Encore”, “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) y Tara Butters (“Encore”, “Agent Carter”).

for this part, Eric Kripke, creator boysThe following statements from The Hollywood Reporter: Since ‘Mork & Mindy’ was born out of ‘Happy Days,’ this show will be in the Vought Cinematic Universe, but will have its own character and style.

It’s our college version, with a group of amazing, complex and sometimes murderous guys.

Michelle and Tara are two geniuses and we’re excited to have them at the helm of this ship. We thank Sony and Amazon for this opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait to see it.

Also, Baywatch Nights’ was a Baywatch spin-off and has vampires. Vampires! “

As we said earlier, this series will be shown at the only university in the United States for young superstars operated by Vough International.

The offer is described as follows:An R-rated Disrespectful series that explores the lives of some spirited and competitive “super” people as they test their physical, sexual, and moral limits.“.

The spin-off will combine the trappings of a college show with the raw, competitive nature of “Hunger Games” and the heart, satire, and obscenity of the main series.

At the moment, the cast consists of: material PhilipsAnd Sean Paul McGee (“vice”, “unthinkable”), Amy Carrero (“Elena of Avalor”, “The Last Witch Hunter”), Liz Broadway (“bones”, “here and now”) y Jazz Sinclair (“Easy”, “Sabrina’s Spooky Adventures”).

The executive producers are: Eric KripkeAnd Seth RogenAnd Evan GoldbergAnd Nile MoritzAnd James Weaver And Before Shetty.

While the relevant studies are: gray point PicturesAnd creative MovieAnd Amazon Studios And Sony Pictures the television.

At the moment, the release date of this new series has not been announced.

