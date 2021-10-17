Film length and cast

Venom 2 can already be seen in many cinemas in Latin America, the film that brought back the symbiote managed to get a good review, and in this sense, users on social networks also expressed their opinions about the tape that we see once again pre-hero events .

As is known, after it was already in the second week of its release, Venom: Carnage Freed, a series of videos were leaked, showing the post-credits scene contained in the tape. Thus, in the lines below we will tell you some details about it.

On the other hand, many users were searching online for the duration of the movie. Also, many of them are watching the movie for the first time, so they want to know the characters.

In this sense, we will leave to you all the details that you should know about the movie that can already be seen in the different cinemas.

How long is Venom 2 movie?

According to information released prior to the movie’s premiere, both Marvel and Sony announced that the movie will be 1 hour 37 minutes long.

What is the venom 2 crew?

Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Red Scott, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson are the main cast.

How many post-credits scenes does Venom 2 have?