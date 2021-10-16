‘Black Adam’: First Peek at DC Movie Sneak with Dwayne Johnson – Movie News

The actor is cast by order of director Jaume Collet-Serra in the film Teth Adam, an Egyptian slave who has received the powers of the wizard Shazam.

A new superhero comes to metropolis cinematic universe. black AdamThe movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, hits US cinemas today 29 July 2022, fans can view a file First preview of the movie, which was presented during DC FanDome.

“I was born to play Black Adam”Johnson announced at the event. The actor was responsible for providing the first preview of the film. He also promised that the video is appetizing “why the hierarchy of power will change in the DC Universe.”

In the video, a group of characters enter a mysterious cave. There appears the black Adam, covered in a black hooded robe. Johnson’s character kills a man by touching him. The bullets of her enemies also stop and rise without being hurt by the bullets.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, black Adam He has the role of the protagonist Teth Adam, an Egyptian slave obtained the powers of the wizard Shazam. This name sounds familiar to you, doesn’t it? This is because the superhero played by Asher Angel and Zachary Levi in Shazam! And the sequel Shazam! wrath of the gods He is the enemy of Black Adam in DC Comics. Will we see them face the big screen in the future?

In the movie, actors like Aldis Hodge who plays Carter Hall/Hockman. Also Noah Centineo like Albert Rothstein/corn crusher actually Quintessa Swindell How do Tornado. One of the big names in the cast is Pierce Brosnan, who got into the skin of Doctor Fiat in the movie.

