However: Curiosities, Anecdotes, Where and When to See, Netflix Still Image Link | Song Kang | Han Soo Hee | as drama | Asian culture

With that or so that is finally the case on Netflix Latin America. The most anticipated korean drama for Song Kang’s followers and Han Soo Hee Tells the story of young love between Park Jae Eun Yoo Na Bi Based on a website of the same name. The Korean drama premiered in Latin America on October 7 and is currently in the top 10 of the drama Netflix Peru.

Even with curiosity

However, o is nevertheless based on a website of the same name written by Jung Seo. It contains 40 chapters and can be found in NAVER WEBTOON.

Even So Hee and Song Kang and Han So Hee admitted that it was easy for them to get along with being of the same age, so the scenes together were able to move forward perfectly thanks to the huge teamwork.

The popularity of the K-drama has grown since its premiere in Asia and the United States, and the most famous scene was when Park Jae Eun mentioned, “Do you want to see butterflies?” For inviting Yoo Na Bi to his house.

Song Kang’s favorite scene is when his character Park Jae Eon meets Yoo Na Bi from Han So Hee in the first act.

Song Kang had to learn art, specifically about crystal and metal techniques, because his character belonged to an art college.

While Han So Hee, for her part, revealed that she has knowledge of art, so she felt comfortable with her character’s college scenes.

Han So Hee made good friends with the other actresses in Still, so they agreed to watch the first seasons of the K-drama together.

Song Kang mentioned that to portray Park Jae Eon’s cold character, he had to change his appearance and portrayal through his acting gestures. Han So Hee added that Song Kang looks like the original webtoon heroine.

Some of Still’s featured sites are Andong National University and Ulsan University.

Spoiler alert. The ending of Netflix’s Still is different from the ending of the webtoon, because in the original story, Yoo Na Bi decides to move in and change her appearance, to meet her high school friend from the series.

Where do you even see that?

However, it is available on Netflix and contains ten chapters of approximately one hour each. It is currently placed as the 5th most watched series or movie on the Peruvian streaming platform.

When are they even released?

After premiering on June 19 on jTBC and simultaneously on Netflix Asia and the United States, however, October 7 To Netflix Latin America for the happiness of all its followers, who have waited months for confirmation nevertheless to reach the streaming platform in its Latin American version.

What’s new with that?

still o nevertheless tells the story of two college students, Park Jae Eun Yoo Na Bi Respectively, who start a love story that makes them question the barriers built by each one after disappointments in love.

