BRA vs ARG Finals live in 122 countries for free مجان
Copa America finals Brazil vs Argentina live stream: Brazil vs Argentina finals will be broadcast live in 122 countries. The game will be played on July 11 at 5.30am PT, and will be streamed live on SonyLIV.
Where can you watch the Copa America 2021 live broadcast between Argentina and Brazil?
Sony Sports Network (SONY SIX, SONY TEN, SONY ESPN) will provide live and exclusive coverage of the Copa America 2021 Argentina vs Brazil. You can also watch Copa America live on OTT SONY LIV for an annual subscription of Rs 999. Watch Argentina vs Brazil LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY SIX (Malayalam and Bengali) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu))
in America – Sports Max, Fox Sports, TyC, TV Publica and Directv will all be the live broadcasters of the event.
in Australia, Audiences can enjoy America’s Cup LIVE at Optus Australia
United kingdom: In the UK, the America’s Cup Finals will be broadcast live on the BBC
Find your local broadcast partner and watch CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 matches wherever you are.
(All information subject to change)
Americas
Anguilla – Sports Max, Fox Sports
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA – SPORT MAX
Argentina – TyC, TV Publica, Directv
Aruba – Sport Max, Fox Sports
Bahamas – Sport Max, Fox Sports
Barbados – Sport Max
Peles – Sport Max
Bermuda – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Bolivia – Unitel, Tigo Sports
Bonaire – Sport Max, Fox Sports
Brazil – SBT, ESPN, Fox Sports
British Virgin Islands – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Canada: Univision, RDS, TNS
Cayman Islands – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Chile – Channel 13, DirecTV, TNT
Colombia – Caracol TV, RCN, DirecTV, Win Sports Colombia
Costa Rica – Channels 4, 6 and 11 and Tigo Sports
Cuba – the national channel Telerebelde
Corazo – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Dominica – Sport Max
Dominican Republic – Sports Max, CDN
Ecuador – TC TV, DirectTV
El Salvador – TCS, Tigo Sports
French Guiana – Sports Max, L’Equipe
Granada – Sport Max, Fox Sports
Guadalupe – Sports Max, Fox Sports, L’Equipe
Guatemala – Tigo Sports
Guyana – Sport Max
Haiti – National Television D’Haiti (TNH), Fox Sports, Sports Max
Honduras – Channel 11, All Sports Channels, Audio and Video
Jamaica – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Martinica – Sports Max, Fox Sports, L’Equipe
Mexico – Sky Mexico, Fanatiz
Montserrat – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Nicaragua – Tigo Sports
Panama – TVMAX, People’s Republic of China
Paraguay – Trece, Telefuturo, SNT, Tigo Sports
Peru – America TV, DirecTV
Puerto Rico – Univision
Isla Saba – Fox Sports
San Eustacia – Sports Max, L’Equipe
San Bartolome – Sports Max, L’Equipe
Saint Kitts and Nevis – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Santa Lucia – Sport Max, Fox Sports
Saint Martin – Sports Max, Fox Sports, L’Equipe
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Suriname – SCCN, Sport Max
Trinidad and Tobago – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Turks and Caicos Islands – Sports Max, Fox Sports
Uruguay – Channel 4, Channel 10, Channel 12, Dexary, DirecTV
United States – Nineveh, Fox Sports
Venezuela – La Tele Tuya, VC Sports Venezuela
Europe
Albania – digital
Andorra – The team
Armenia – CHAN TV
Bosnia – Arena Sports TV
Channel Islands – BBC
Croatia – Arena Sports TV
Cyprus – Prime-Tel
Czech – DIGI
Denmark – Nent
Finland – Nynet
France – the team
Georgia – Adjarasport
Greece – TV Broadcasting
Netherlands – Zygo Sport
Hungary – Arena 4 TV
Isle of Man – BBC
Israel – Charlton / Sport 1
Italy – Eleven Sport
Kazakhstan – Kazsport / QAZSPORT TV
Kosovo – Arena Sports TV
Macedonia – Arena Sports TV
Monaco – The team
Montenegro – Arena Sports TV
Northern Ireland – BBC
Norway – Nent
Polonia – TVP Polonia
Portugal – Sport TV
Serbia – Arena Sports TV
Slovakia – DIGI
Eslovenia – Arena Sports TV
Spain – TV de Galicia, Twitch
Sweden – Nynet
Turkey – Global Credit
United Kingdom – BBC
Ukraine – Migogo
Asia
Bangladesh – Ardent Marketing & Communication Limited
China – CCTV, Kuaishou, Suning Sports, Huya
Hong Kong – iCable
India – Sony
Indonesia – Indonesian Entertainment Group
Japan – Abema TV
Macau – CCTV
Maldives – ICE TV / ICE SPORT / Public Service Media
Nepal – Dish Media Network / Media Hub
Pakistan – SONY
Reunion Island – L’Equipe
Russia – Telesport
Singapore – Starhub
South Korea – SPOTV
Sri Lanka – Universal Link Ceylon / Dialog Television
Tajikistan – Varzish
Thailand – PPTV
Timor Oriental – ETO +
Vietnam – the following media
MENA (Middle East and North Africa) H Sub-Saharan Africa
Argelia – Bein Sports
Angola – Channel +
Bahrain – Bein Sports
Boys – Channel +
Botswana – Channel +
Burkina Faso – Channel +
Burundi – Channel +
Cameroon – Channel +
Cape Verde – Channel +
Central African Republic – Channel +
Chad – among sports
Comoros – Channel +
Congo (Brazzaville) – Channel +
Democratic Republic of the Congo – Channel +
Djibouti – Bein Sports
Egypt – Bein Sports
Equatorial Guinea – Channel +
Ethiopia – Channel +
Gabon – Channel +
Gambia – Channel +
Ghana – Channel +
Guinea (Konarke) – Channel +
Guinea-Bissau – Channel +
Iraq – Bein Sports
Iran – Bein Sports
Ivory Coast – Channel +
Jordania – Bein Sports
Kenya – Channel +
Kuwait – between sports
Lebanon – Bein Sports
Lesotho – Channel +
Liberia – Channel +
Libya – between sports
Madagascar – Channel +
Malawi – Channel +
Mali – Channel +
Marcos – among sports
Mauritania – beIN Sports
Mauritius – Channel +
Mayotte – Team
Mozambique – Canal +
Namibia – Channel +
Niger – Channel +
Nigeria – Channel +
Oman – Bein Sports
Palestine – Bein Sports
Qatar – Bein Sports
Rwanda – Channel +
Sao Tome and Principe – Canal +
Saudi Arabia Saudia – Bein Sports
Senegal – Channel +
Seychelles – Channel +
Sierra Leone – Channel +
Somalia – Bein Sports, Canal +
South Sudan – Channel +
Sudan – Bein Sports, Canal +
Swaziland – Channel +
Syria – Bein Sports
Tanzania – Channel +
Togo – Channel +
Tony’s – Bean Sports
Uganda – Channel +
United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Bein Sports
Yemen – between sports
Zambia – Channel +
Zimbabwe – Channel +
Oceania
Australia – Optus
French Polynesia – L’Equipe
New Caledonia – L’Equipe
New Zealand – Spark
Details of today’s match ARG vs BRA
Argentina and Brazil, final
America’s Cup 2021
Date – 11 July 2021
Working hours: 05:30 AM
Location: Maracanã
Where will the final stage of the Copa America Argentina and Brazil 2021 be held?
Copa America 2021, Argentina-Brazil: From Messi to Neymar; Take control of five major players watch out for them ARG vs. BRA
What time will the 2021 Copa America start Argentina vs Brazil? weather
Who are the current champions of the Copa America?
Brazil (9 titles)
Who won the most Copa America titles?
Uruguay (15 titles) and Argentina (14 titles).
Incredibly, these two are not even the most successful teams in cup history, with Uruguay winning 15 titles against Argentina’s 14 and Brazil’s nine.
In the 47th edition of the Cup, this is the fourth time the two teams have met in the final, with Argentina winning for the first time in 1937 and Brazil winning in 2004 and 2007.
And this despite the fact that they met more than 100 times in their history. They were the two strongest teams in the competition so far, although Argentina had a little luck winning the semi-finals on penalties against Colombia.
What is the cash prize?
According to one report, $6.5 million for the winner, $3.5 million for the runner-up.
2021 Copa America Final Schedule
Argentina vs Brazil match, Copa America final, live stream: ARG vs. BRA Head to head, live stream link, rising team stats, results, fixtures and schedule for Messi vs Neymar
Copa America 2021 live broadcast
Sony Sports Network (SONY SIX, SONY TEN, SONY ESPN) will provide live and exclusive coverage of Copa América 2021. You can also stream Copa América LIVE on your OTT SONY LIV platform for an annual subscription of Rs 999.
Copa America teams, ARG vs BRA
Argentina
goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso and Agustin Marchesin
DefendersGonzalo Montell, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina Lucero, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Martinez-Quarta, Marcos Acuna and Christian Romero
MidfieldersLeandro Paredes, Angel Correa, Giovanni Lo Celso, Exquiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Nicolas Dominguez
straight aheadLionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa, Sergio Aguero, Julian Alvarez
Copa América Cash Prize 2021: schedule, teams, live stream, date, time, top players, everything you need to know
Brazil
goalkeepers: Alison, Ederson, and Weaverton
Defenders: Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Philippe, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva
Midfielders: Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.
straight ahead: Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr.