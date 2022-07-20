Brad Pitt wears a skirt and shows his legs at his latest show

“It’s too stressful to follow trends,” Brad Pitt stated a year ago in an interview with the magazine. Respected. Well, the best thing not to follow a trend is to create it yourself. And that’s what the 58-year-old actor did in his latest red carpet appearance. And although he was not the first man to wear a skirt, his manner of wearing it caught the attention of all present and, above all, a legion of his followers.

The Hollywood star wanted to combat the sweltering temperatures that are also experienced in Berlin, as he flew on Tuesday to present his latest film, Express train, With new and stylish clothes. She left her pants at home and wore an asymmetrical dark linen skirt, with a purple blouse unbuttoned and a shirt of the same material. He completed his outfit with black military-style boots.

Brad Pitt went with this outfit to present his last movie in Berlin Ben Kariman/Getty Images

About his style, Pete assured Esquire a year ago that he always tries to put comfort over anything else

The relaxed, cool, casual, and super sexy actor has proven that fragile masculinity is a thing of the past. He showed his legs in public for the first time. His leg muscles, tattoos on his limbs, a rhino’s head and a human skull were prominent.

Details about the actor’s legs where tattoos can be seen Marcus Schreiber/AFP

Brad Pitt, who undoubtedly became the center of all the flashes, was approached by a journalist who asked him why he was wearing a skirt. He simply smiled and replied: “The breeze, the breeze.”





At the presentation, the former Angelina Jolie was accompanied by other Bill co-stars such as Joey King, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. The film, in which Pete stars alongside Sandra Bullock, tells the story of five murderers who find themselves on an express train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops along the way. All of them suddenly discover that their missions are related to each other. The film begins August 5 in the United States.

About his style, Pete confirmed a year ago to Respected He always tries to favor comfort over anything else: “You get older, you get more irritable, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s that simple. If I have a style, it’s not a style,” he explained. “I like the monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like the simplicity. I like the details in the seams,” added the man who is considered one of the sexiest men in the world.

Brad Pitt, 1999, standing in the Rolling Stone movie Instagram

This is not the first time that the actor has appeared in this type of clothing. The winner of two Oscars was already put on the cover in 1999 rolling stones With different dresses, some with sequins.

Brad Pitt isn’t the first man to walk a red carpet in a robe historically associated with the women’s world. Thus, he joins the list of celebrities who have already done so: Billy Porter, Vin Diesel, Jared Leto, Harry Styles, Oscar Isaac and Gerard Butler among many others, who have confirmed that sexy men also wear skirts.