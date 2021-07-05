break up. This 26-year-old makes a living being a professional mermaid while she is getting her medical degree.

05-07-2021 This 26-year-old makes a living as a professional mermaid while completing her medical degree. Madrid, 5 July. (Editions) Yasmin Awan, 26, of Sheffield, Yorkshire, wears a white doctor’s coat during the week and a mermaid tail at the weekend. YOUTUBE SOCIETY – CATERS – MERMAID_ATHENA_STORM



Madrid, 5 July. (Editions)

Yasmine Awan, 26, of Sheffield, Yorkshire, wears a white doctor’s coat during the week and a mermaid tail at the weekend.

The young woman took an unusual approach to funding her MBBS by working as a mermaid on the weekends, combining emergency medicine and free-diving practices.

Jasmine belongs to a group of mermaids scattered throughout the United Kingdom. Among their ranks, they have some of the best sirens, among other titles.

“As part of our many adventures, we perform at aquariums across the country, do interactive live shows at festivals, and even host parties and family events,” they say on their website.