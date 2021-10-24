Broadway of Valladolid joins simultaneous premiere of ‘Dear Future Children’ in twelve cities

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The seventh edition of The Other Way Film Festival, an event dedicated to sustainable progress, will begin.

Broadway cinemas will meet in Valladolid on Thursday, October 21, To the simultaneous premiere in dozens of Spanish cities of the film “Dear Children of the Future”, Which has the seventh edition of Film festival in another way, Designation dedicated to sustainable progress.

As the organization reported through a statement sent to Europa Press, the opening ceremony is the national premiere of this film directed by Franz Bohm.

The film tells the story of three young activists who struggle to change injustice in different parts of the world such as Hong Kong, Chile and Uganda.

Its opening session, in collaboration with Greenpeace, will be held simultaneously at 8:00 PM Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Malaga, Mallorca, Pamplona, ​​Seville, Toledo and Figo, as well as Valladolid.

From October 21 to 28, you can follow the official section and the Impact section through the festival platform and at Filmin. Likewise, it will be headquartered in Cineteca Madrid, Cines Golem Madrid, Filmoteca Española, Sala Equis, Institut Français de Madrid and mk2 Cine Paz.

“Let’s join our hopes”

Under the slogan “Let’s Join Hope”, a program is presented to bring other realities closer through the most interesting and surprising stories, as well as to propagate a kind of life in harmony with our planet.

In total you can see 37 titles distributed between documentaries, fiction and short films With topics such as climate change, climate justice, biodiversity loss and the relationship between humans and other species.

Of this selection, 17 documentaries will enter the competition, eleven in the Official Division and six in the Impact Division of Spain, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, United States, Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, Chile or China.

